Southside MIBOR's Sponsorships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Membership includes: One Full month of SSMIBOR division meeting & a sponsorship package that includes a LANE Sponsor at Bowl A Thon + Bay Sponsorship at Back 9 (which includes 6 tickets for golfers)
No expiration
Sponsorship includes: EVERY month of 2025 featured as the prize sponsor for the first timer prizes at division monthly meetings. (Michael Dick Giveaways)
No expiration
Sponsorship includes: Beverage Sponsor - EVERY month of 2025 featured as the Coffee and Water sponsor for the monthly division meetings.
No expiration
Guest Speaker Sponsorship- CrossCountry Mortgage
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!