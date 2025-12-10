Southside MIBOR

Southside MIBOR's Sponsorships 2026

Membership
$1,300

No expiration

Membership includes: One Full month of SSMIBOR division meeting & a sponsorship package that includes a LANE Sponsor at Bowl A Thon + Bay Sponsorship at Back 9 (which includes 6 tickets for golfers)

Monthly Prize Sponsor
$1,200

No expiration

Sponsorship includes: EVERY month of 2025 featured as the prize sponsor for the first timer prizes at division monthly meetings. (Michael Dick Giveaways)

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Sponsorship includes: Beverage Sponsor - EVERY month of 2025 featured as the Coffee and Water sponsor for the monthly division meetings.

February Meeting Sponsor
$100

No expiration

Guest Speaker Sponsorship- CrossCountry Mortgage

