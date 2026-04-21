Southwest Airline Ticket Silent Auction

PRIZE INCLUDES:





2 one-way tickets (or one round-trip ticket) valid for any domestic city Southwest Airlines flies to.





Charitable e-passes are for any standard seat. Once booked, the traveler can select any standard seat by going to Southwest.com, selecting Flight > Manage Reservations, and entering their confirmation number.





If no standard seat is available, they will be assigned one at departure – but either way, an e-pass guarantees a seat on the flight booked.





For charitable auction purposes, the estimated value of this travel is up to $400 per segment ($800 total), based on typical pricing for standard domestic economy fares on non‑international routes.





This valuation is a good‑faith estimate only and is not a guarantee of the cost of any specific itinerary.





Actual value may be higher or lower depending on route, travel dates, fare type, and availability at time of booking.





E-passes include two free checked bags. Any upgrades (such as extra‑legroom, premium, or first‑class style seating), fare changes, baggage fees, or other optional services are not included in this estimate and are the responsibility of the traveler.





No cash value, non-transferable









** Tickets expire December 19, 2026 **







