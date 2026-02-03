Southwest District of Key Club International, Inc.

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Southwest District of Key Club International, Inc.

About this event

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Southwest District Key Club Convention

860 N Riverview

Mesa, AZ 85201, USA

Add a donation for Southwest District of Key Club International, Inc.

$

Single Occupancy (1 person) - $630 Full Price Per Person
Pay what you can

Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging


If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.

Double Occupancy (2 people) - $445 Full Price
Pay what you can

Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging


If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.

Triple Occupancy (3 people) - $380 Full Price Per Person
Pay what you can

Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging


If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.

Quad Occupancy (4 people) - $350 Full Price Per Person
Pay what you can

Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging


If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.

K-Family Luncheon Only
$45

includes lunch, t-shirt, name tag

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