Southwest District Key Club Convention

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About this event
$
Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging
If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.
Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging
If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.
Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging
If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.
Registration, meals (2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, 1 lunch), t-shirt, materials, & lodging
If someone else is helping to cover this cost for you, then you pay your portion and they will need to notate their portion with their payment. Otherwise cover the full amount listed.
includes lunch, t-shirt, name tag
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