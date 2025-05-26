Southwest Las Vegas Democratic Club

Southwest Las Vegas Democratic Club

Southwest Las Vegas Democratic Club Memberships 2026

Student Membership
$10

Valid for one year

The Student Membership is for anyone who is high school or college student.

General Membership
$20

Valid for one year

The General Membership is for registered democrats. This member can attend club meetings, has voting privileges, can run for office, and will receive the monthly newsletter.

Blue Membership
$100

Valid for one year

The Blue Membership is for registered democrats who would like to support the club at a higher level. The member is can attend club meetings, has voting privileges, can run for office, receive monthly newsletter email, and is listed on club website as Blue Member.

Stars & Stripes Membership
$250

Valid for one year

The Stars & Strips Membership is for registered democrats who would like to support the club at the highest level. The member can attend club meetings, has voting privileges, can run for office, receive monthly newsletter email, listed on club website as Stars & Stripes Member, included on newsletter as Stars & Stripes Member, and discount on special events.

