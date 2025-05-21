Tribal CalAIM Roundtable and Southwest PATH CPI Collaborative

Rohnert Park, CA 94928, USA
PHIL is pleased to host a Tribal CalAIM Rountable exclusively for Tribal organizations, in recognition of their unique perspectives and the distinct challenges they face in implementing CalAIM. This portion will begin at 9:30 am and will continue until 11:00 AM. Breakfast will be served.
Continue the conversation with network partners at the Southwest PATH CPI Collaborative. This event brings together Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports partners from Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma Counties to discuss all things CalAIM. This event will is from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
