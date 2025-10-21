Southwest Public Schools State of the Schools Luncheon

• Premier table for 12 with top-tier seating • Premier logo/name recognition on event signage and printed program • Exclusive school tour experience with the Superintendent & student ambassadors for 10 • Premier logo/name featured on the Southwest Public Schools website for a 12-month period • Recognition from the podium during the program • Complimentary valet parking for table host and guests
• One (1) premier table for 10 with preferred seating • Logo featured prominently on event signage, printed program, and website • Recognition from the podium during the program • Complimentary valet parking for table host
• One (1) reserved table for 10 • Logo featured on event signage, printed program, and website • Recognition from the podium during the program
• One (1) reserved table for 10
• Name listed on event signage, printed program, and
website
• Two (2) individual tickets with preferred seating • Name recognition in printed program and website
• One (1) individual ticket • Name recognition in printed program and website
$
