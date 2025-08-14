Southwest Region Sponsorship, Exhibitor, and Advertisement Opportunities

Package Includes:

Exclusive promotional video (2 minutes) featured during the conference

Company name on a premium branded charging bank, ensuring lasting brand exposure as attendees use their devices

Exhibitor space on Education Day to directly engage with attendees

Participation in the passport to raffle prizes during Education Day, maximizing attendee interaction

Full-page color ad in the digital conference journal

Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony

Logo placement on the conference press wall, providing ongoing visibility in event media

Company logo on the regional website for 18 months post-conference for sustained exposure

Company name and sponsorship level on conference t-shirt

Company logo in all conference materials and app

Announcement of sponsorship on social media, extending brand awareness

Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Name and brand recognition at a major conference event such as the luncheon or keynote session

VIP Experience: Up to five guests invited to attend with VIP perks and exclusive access to regional and national officers