Southwest Region Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated
Southwest Region Sponsorship, Exhibitor, and Advertisement Opportunities
1126 Queens Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90802
Souvenir Journal - Quarter Page
$50
Souvenir Journal - Half Page
$75
Souvenir Journal - Full Page
$100
Souvenir Journal - Front/Back Cover
$150
Exhibitor - Sorority Members
$150
Exhibitor - Non-Sorority Members
$250
Individual Sponsor
$1,000
Package Includes:
Name or company listed in conference materials and app, ensuring visibility among attendees
Social media announcement recognizing your support, extending your reach to our online audience
Personalized thank-you mention during the opening or closing ceremony for added recognition
Invitation to a networking event with other attendees and key figures from the conference
Name listed in the post-event newsletter sent to all attendees, extending your recognition
Commemorative Certificate acknowledging your sponsorship, which you can display at your business or use for future promotions
Sapphire Sponsor
$3,000
Package Includes:
Company name on branded conference keychain, distributed to all attendees for lasting brand exposure
Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
Logo featured on the conference press wall, ensuring visibility in media photos
Company logo posted on the regional website for six months for extended post-conference exposure
Company logo published in conference materials and app
Announcement of sponsorship on social media
Promotional item included in attendee welcome bags, providing direct interaction with all participants
VIP pass for one guest, offering special access to exclusive events or sessions
Branded workshop or session where your company can engage directly with attendees
Ruby Sponsor
$5,000
Package Includes:
Company logo on the conference lanyard, ensuring high visibility throughout the event
Half-page color ad in the digital conference journal for prominent advertising
Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
Logo placement on the conference press wall, providing continuous visibility in media photos
Company logo on the regional website for six months, ensuring extended post-conference exposure
Company name and sponsorship level on the conference t-shirt
Company logo published in all conference materials and app
Announcement of sponsorship on social media
Branded refreshment break, where your company’s logo will be prominently displayed
Promotional material or branded items included in attendee welcome bags
VIP passes for two guests, providing special access to exclusive events
Emerald Sponsor
$7,500
Package Includes:
Company name on a premium branded pen and notepad, distributed to all attendees for lasting brand exposure
Full-page color ad in the digital conference journal
Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
Logo placement on the conference press wall, ensuring visibility in media photos
Company logo on the regional website for nine months post-conference, providing extended visibility
Company name and sponsorship level on conference t-shirt
Company logo in all conference materials and app
Announcement of sponsorship on social media
Branded Hospitality Lounge: Your company’s name will be associated with a networking lounge where attendees can relax and connect
Sponsorship of a Workshop or Breakout Session, allowing your brand to engage directly with attendees in an educational setting
VIP passes for up to three guests, providing special access to exclusive events and experiences at the conference
Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
Package Includes:
Exclusive promotional video (2 minutes) featured during the conference
Company name on a premium branded charging bank, ensuring lasting brand exposure as attendees use their devices
Exhibitor space on Education Day to directly engage with attendees
Participation in the passport to raffle prizes during Education Day, maximizing attendee interaction
Full-page color ad in the digital conference journal
Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
Logo placement on the conference press wall, providing ongoing visibility in event media
Company logo on the regional website for 18 months post-conference for sustained exposure
Company name and sponsorship level on conference t-shirt
Company logo in all conference materials and app
Announcement of sponsorship on social media, extending brand awareness
Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Name and brand recognition at a major conference event such as the luncheon or keynote session
VIP Experience: Up to five guests invited to attend with VIP perks and exclusive access to regional and national officers
Custom-branded attendee gift with your logo and message to ensure ongoing brand recognition after the event
