Southwest Region Sponsorship, Exhibitor, and Advertisement Opportunities

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

Souvenir Journal - Quarter Page
$50
Souvenir Journal - Half Page
$75
Souvenir Journal - Full Page
$100
Souvenir Journal - Front/Back Cover
$150
Exhibitor - Sorority Members
$150
Exhibitor - Non-Sorority Members
$250
Individual Sponsor
$1,000

Package Includes:

  • Name or company listed in conference materials and app, ensuring visibility among attendees
  • Social media announcement recognizing your support, extending your reach to our online audience
  • Personalized thank-you mention during the opening or closing ceremony for added recognition
  • Invitation to a networking event with other attendees and key figures from the conference
  • Name listed in the post-event newsletter sent to all attendees, extending your recognition
  • Commemorative Certificate acknowledging your sponsorship, which you can display at your business or use for future promotions
Sapphire Sponsor
$3,000

Package Includes:

  • Company name on branded conference keychain, distributed to all attendees for lasting brand exposure
  • Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
  • Logo featured on the conference press wall, ensuring visibility in media photos
  • Company logo posted on the regional website for six months for extended post-conference exposure
  • Company logo published in conference materials and app
  • Announcement of sponsorship on social media
  • Promotional item included in attendee welcome bags, providing direct interaction with all participants
  • VIP pass for one guest, offering special access to exclusive events or sessions
  • Branded workshop or session where your company can engage directly with attendees
Ruby Sponsor
$5,000

Package Includes:

  • Company logo on the conference lanyard, ensuring high visibility throughout the event
  • Half-page color ad in the digital conference journal for prominent advertising
  • Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
  • Logo placement on the conference press wall, providing continuous visibility in media photos
  • Company logo on the regional website for six months, ensuring extended post-conference exposure
  • Company name and sponsorship level on the conference t-shirt
  • Company logo published in all conference materials and app
  • Announcement of sponsorship on social media
  • Branded refreshment break, where your company’s logo will be prominently displayed
  • Promotional material or branded items included in attendee welcome bags
  • VIP passes for two guests, providing special access to exclusive events
Emerald Sponsor
$7,500

Package Includes:

  • Company name on a premium branded pen and notepad, distributed to all attendees for lasting brand exposure
  • Full-page color ad in the digital conference journal
  • Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
  • Logo placement on the conference press wall, ensuring visibility in media photos
  • Company logo on the regional website for nine months post-conference, providing extended visibility
  • Company name and sponsorship level on conference t-shirt
  • Company logo in all conference materials and app
  • Announcement of sponsorship on social media
  • Branded Hospitality Lounge: Your company’s name will be associated with a networking lounge where attendees can relax and connect
  • Sponsorship of a Workshop or Breakout Session, allowing your brand to engage directly with attendees in an educational setting
  • VIP passes for up to three guests, providing special access to exclusive events and experiences at the conference
Diamond Sponsor
$15,000

Package Includes:

  • Exclusive promotional video (2 minutes) featured during the conference
  • Company name on a premium branded charging bank, ensuring lasting brand exposure as attendees use their devices
  • Exhibitor space on Education Day to directly engage with attendees
  • Participation in the passport to raffle prizes during Education Day, maximizing attendee interaction
  • Full-page color ad in the digital conference journal
  • Reserved seating and public recognition at the opening ceremony
  • Logo placement on the conference press wall, providing ongoing visibility in event media
  • Company logo on the regional website for 18 months post-conference for sustained exposure
  • Company name and sponsorship level on conference t-shirt
  • Company logo in all conference materials and app
  • Announcement of sponsorship on social media, extending brand awareness
  • Exclusive Event Sponsorship: Name and brand recognition at a major conference event such as the luncheon or keynote session
  • VIP Experience: Up to five guests invited to attend with VIP perks and exclusive access to regional and national officers
  • Custom-branded attendee gift with your logo and message to ensure ongoing brand recognition after the event

