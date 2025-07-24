Southwest Community Health Center Inc.

Southwest Community Health Center Inc.

Southwest Staff & Board -4th Annual Dancin' Through The Decades Event Tickets

2926 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport, CT 06605, USA

VIP Admission
$60

These VIP tickets are available exclusively for Southwest staff, Board of Directors, and their guests.


The VIP Admission ticket includes:


What’s Included in Your VIP Ticket?

  • Exclusive access to the VIP reception (6:00 PM – 7:30 PM)
  • Appetizers (available at the VIP reception only)
  • Complimentary VIP gift
  • Open bar (available all night during both the VIP reception and main event)
  • Access to the main event
  • And more!

Note: The VIP Pre-Party will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Please arrive on time. After the VIP reception we will transition to the main room at 7:30 PM to officially kick off the event.

Day Of Event Ticket
$25

These Day of Event tickets are general admission tickets available exclusively for Southwest staff, Board of Directors, and their guests for the main event, scheduled from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Doors will open at 7:00 PM.

