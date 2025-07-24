Southwest Staff & Board -4th Annual Dancin' Through The Decades Event Tickets

These VIP tickets are available exclusively for Southwest staff, Board of Directors, and their guests.





The VIP Admission ticket includes:





What’s Included in Your VIP Ticket?

Exclusive access to the VIP reception (6:00 PM – 7:30 PM)

Appetizers (available at the VIP reception only)

Complimentary VIP gift

Open bar (available all night during both the VIP reception and main event)

Access to the main event

And more!

Note: The VIP Pre-Party will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Please arrive on time. After the VIP reception we will transition to the main room at 7:30 PM to officially kick off the event.