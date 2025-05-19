SWEC Silent Auction

RETAIL VALUE: $600 - Refresh your personal brand with a two-hour professional headshot session, generously donated by Baker Poulshock Photography. This shoot

is tailored to you and will take place at a location of your choosing within the Portland-metro area.

Whether you're updating your LinkedIn profile, building your portfolio, or just ready for a fresh look, this personalized experience will leave you with a collection of polished, high-quality images that reflect your unique personality and professionalism.



https://www.instagram.com/bakerpoulshock/