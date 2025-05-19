SWEC Silent Auction

Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $60 A collection of writing by acclaimed author, Jessica Barksdale Inclán.
- What the Moon Did: Novel
- Grim Honey: Poetry
- Let's End This Now: Poetry
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessicainclan/
jessicabarksdaleinclan.com
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $88 - five books of poetry by author Emmett Wheatfall.
http://emmettwheatfall-poet.blogspot.com
https://www.instagram.com/ewheatfall/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $120 - gift card for A Little Grey Bird Studio (art classes, prints, originals, jewelry, etc) and three fine art postcards.
https://alittlegreybird.com
www.instagram.com/alittlegreybird
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $115 - created by local artist Isabelle Soule. Both are food safe, dishwasher and microwave safe.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: 120
Created by local artist, Heather Daniel.
- Resin Skull Lamp
- Resin Dominoes Set
https://www.instagram.com/carbon.footprints
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: 350 - Donated by a SWEC staff member from her mother, this quilt is beautifully made and ready to use or display. *photo pending
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $300 - Depicting an early 20th century dancing troupe, this mixed media tapestry was made by local artist, Sharon Svec.
https://www.instagram.com/sharonimous/
Smsvec.com
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $300 - By Lester Tsai Photography
It took two hours of waiting but Comet NEOWISE finally lined up directly over beautiful Mt Hood as the horizon began to fill with color from the approaching dawn in 2020. This celestial visitor won’t be around again for almost 7,000 years so catch it while you can!
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $950 - Oil painting on canvas 20 x 24” by local artist, Jason Litts.
Jason Litts is a self-taught surrealist painter who has drawn inspiration from the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years. His work often emerges from memories, dreams, and emotions, inviting viewers to discover their own meaning in each piece.
He has exhibited at galleries across Oregon, Washington, and New Mexico, including The Broderick Gallery, The Ford Gallery, and Collective Visions Gallery. In 2023, Litts participated in the Clark County Open Studio Tour and received a Merit Award at the Anacortes Art Festival.
https://www.instagram.com/jasonlitts/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $400 - One photo session for professional headshots with Kim Oanh Nguyen, an award-winning Portland & Seattle based corporate culture, headshot, event, portrait and editorial photographer.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $600 - Refresh your personal brand with a two-hour professional headshot session, generously donated by Baker Poulshock Photography. This shoot
is tailored to you and will take place at a location of your choosing within the Portland-metro area.
Whether you're updating your LinkedIn profile, building your portfolio, or just ready for a fresh look, this personalized experience will leave you with a collection of polished, high-quality images that reflect your unique personality and professionalism.
https://www.instagram.com/bakerpoulshock/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $150 - Group fitness class taught by a certified yoga/Barre fusion teacher, Kristen Wong, for up to 10 students
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $170
Bootcamp classes at Full Force are specifically designed to be the biggest bang for your buck. It is 45 mins of non-stop, hard work. Each class is carefully constructed to focus on strength, cardio, and functionality. These classes are for any age, weight, or fitness level, as the class can be progressed or regressed based on individual needs.
Expires Dec 2025
Located in East Vancouver
https://www.instagram.com/fullforcefitnesswa/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $100
A unique massage session with grounding, breath-work and healing with Marrisa Bissonnette, LMT. Located in Vancouver Expires July 17, 2026
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $150. Sixty-minute therapeutic relaxation massage session with Jess N. Parker, LMT #28092, located in NE Portland.
Booking window begins after September 8, 2025. Never expires.
https://www.instagram.com/jnp.lmt/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $338 -
Two (2) Gift Certificates to Atlas Spinal Care, P.C in Vancouver. Each for a 60 minute massages ($85 value each) with one complementary massage add on (cupping, kinesiotaping, hot stone or Gua Sha valued at $15 dollars).
Lululemon Yoga mat (valued at $98).
Lululemon yoga block (valued at $24 dollars).
Rad myofascial balls (valued at $98).
Gift certificates expire 12 months after issue date. Add on availability dependent on massage therapist.
https://www.instagram.com/atlasspinalcare_vancouver/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $300 - EA treatment that is created specifically for your physical, emotional and mental needs. The treatments can include acupressure with specific essential oils, acupuncture, cupping, Gua Sha, or Tui Na and Shiatsu style body work with Tamara Elam, LAc at Palm Tree Acupuncture.
The session is 90 minutes long with a formal intake and a recap post session.
Must hydrate and have a light snack/meal before, and disclose all medical conditions.
Www.palmtreeacu.com
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $520
Acupuncture and herbal formulas from Susan McCarthy LAC
Starting bid
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $100 - gift card to Vanity Gold Hair Studio. Created for women needing a relaxing get away experience while they get their hair done. I provide dimensional color services, woman haircuts, and sew in extensions.
https://vanitygold.glossgenius.com/portfolio
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $470 - Grande Goodie Bag and Gift Certificate to Altre Studios. Includes Grande Brow Gel, Grande Lash Serum, Grande Mascara, Grande Makeup Remover, $30 Gift Certificate with Audrey (brow and lash stylist) and Free flash tattoo with Jerika
Restrictions: Lash serum can not be used on anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding
https://www.instagram.com/altre.studios/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $120
- Great Ladder Serving Bowl designed by carver, weaver, beader, and artist Andrea Wilbur Sigo (Squaxin Island, Skokomish), representing her family and culture's connection to food and gathering
- Pattern of Life Tea towels: The spiral has many meanings across cultures, but often represents the cycle of life or seasons. For Tonawanda/Seneca artist Linley B. Logan, the spiral has a special connection to food. "For a number of years, I passed out the ceremonial strawberry juice for ceremony in Tonawanda's Longhouse," Linley shares. "Food was passed out in a spiral pattern, a pattern of life-giving forces for us: this is the pattern I followed in passing out ceremonial sustenance."
- Salish Lodge and Space Buttermilk Pancake Mix
- Local Honey
https://eighthgeneration.com/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $490 - Enjoy stunning views of the Pacific Northwest With Vista Ballooning, donated by Home Team Realty.
https://www.instagram.com/hometeamrealtyportland/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $80 Choose from one of these dates at The Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, OR. All ages welcome though assume PG-13 content.
- Sun. Aug 10 (doors @ 6:00, show 6:30 to 8:00pm)
- Fri. Sept 19 (doors @ 7:00, show 7:30 to 9:00pm)
https://www.instagram.com/bridge.city.improv/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: Priceless!
Enjoy a delicious ceviche lunch at Poncho's with Sandra Zavala-Ortega, the first Latina School Board President for VPS.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $80 Three Autographed Books by Dr. Randal Pinkett, Chairman and CEO, BCT Partners:
- Black Faces in White Places: 10 Game-Changing Strategies to Achieve Success and Find Greatness
- Black Faces in High Places: 10 Strategic Actions for Black Professionals to Reach the Top and Stay There
- Data-Driven DEI: The Tools and Metrics You Need to Measure, Analyze, and Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
https://www.linkedin.com/in/randalpinkett/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $275 - 55 minute Organizational Coaching Session with Illyasha Peete from Catalyze and Cultivate Coaching, a Black woman-owned business. Plus 15% off up to ten additional sessions.
Book: Glass Ceilings, Fragile Ground. This book is signed by the author and provides actionable strategies for individuals and organizations that shed light on systemic barriers that limit leadership. It equips readers with tools to overcome them.
linkedin.com/in/illyasha-peete-mba
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $300
Neurodiverse Couples Coaching Session with Pasha Marlowe, MFT (she/they).
Specializing in LGBTQIA+, menopause, lyme, and mold.
She has over 30 years experience as a relationship
therapist and coach. MFT from Pacific Lutheran.
Lives in Portland, Maine. Remote sessions only.
Need this and worried you won’t win? Use this QR
code for a 30 min free coaching session.
pashamarlowe.com
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $375
Two 45minute professional coaching sessions with Shana Peete to ground and focus your energy.
- Assess your situation
- Identify your needs
- Set values-based goals
- Map your path to success
Shana has more than 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and eight years of experience as a practicing attorney. Shana has developed competencies in leadership development, financial analysis, trial practice, and nonprofit governance and management.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanapeete
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $750 - Three somatic coaching sessions with Rhodes Perry (55 min/session). As a result of these sessions, you will be able to:
1) clarify what matters most to them,
2) identify embodied behaviors holding them back,
3) practice new somatic behaviors to achieve your goal.
This gift certificate is valid for one recipient and must be redeemed by December 31, 2025. Non-transferable and has no cash value.
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $1500 - Training for your team! Art of Change trainings are engaging, interactive, and most importantly immediately useful in your team’s day-to-day communication. Participants get hands-on experience and thought partnership so they can immediately implement what they learn. This play session is free for one small group of 6-12 participants. For larger groups you can subtract the value of this workshop from the price for your group size.
https://www.artofchange.com/portland-corporate-training
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $1500 - Workshop for your team of 8-15 people in Clark County/Portland Metro area with Leann Johnson and Brad Fortier.
Two Options:
1. Improvisation Workshop: No experience necessary
for this fun and engaging 2-hour workshop.
Discover how the simple ideas involved in this
playful practice can transform your life and
relationships.
2. Intro to Applied Improvisation: This 2-hour
workshop is for any professionals curious about
how to apply the tools, techniques, and philosophy
of improv to enhancing teams, organizations,
Offer expires Dec 31, 2026
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $3,250 The wrong career can cost you thousands in misaligned education, missed opportunities, and years of dissatisfaction. It drains your energy and can have a catabolic (destructive) effect on every part of your life.
It’s time to drop the BS and get clear on the path that will catapult your greatness instead.
Bid on this exclusive career clarity package with Rebecca Ahmed, including:
✨ 10 personalized coaching sessions over 3 months
✨ A signed copy of Rebecca’s book, "The Energy of Success"
✨ A comprehensive Values Assessment (4-page report)
✨ The Energy Leadership Index Assessment (12-page report)
Rebecca Ahmed with Energetic Impact.
https://www.energeticimpact.com/
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE: $6000 - 6 month access for your team of up to ten people to Sheri Dunn's ITBOM LLC Systemic Equity E-Learning Platform. Provides Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training. Includes a copy of "Qualified: How competency Checking and Race Collide at Work." Signed by the author.
Restrictions: Winner must take access by August 17th and will be onboarded by ITBOM LLC onto the platform and will receive 6 months of access from the date of onboarding. This is non transferable and cannot be used for any other business or organization outside of the winner.
