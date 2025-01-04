Olivet 175th Church Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Book

(8.5 x 11) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
(8.5 x 11) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
Half Page Ad
$50
(5.5 x 8.5) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
(5.5 x 8.5) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
Quarter Page Ad
$25
(4.25 x 5.5) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
(4.25 x 5.5) Full color personalized ad. Must be “print ready”.
Patron Sponsorship
$1,500
As a Patron Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs and be recognized in a social media spotlight. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 8 general admission tickets (1 table).
As a Patron Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs and be recognized in a social media spotlight. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 8 general admission tickets (1 table).
Participating Sponsor
$3,000
As a Participating Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs, receive a social media spotlight, and be recognized with an acknowledgement in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 16 general admission tickets (2 tables).
As a Participating Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs, receive a social media spotlight, and be recognized with an acknowledgement in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 16 general admission tickets (2 tables).
Partnership Sponsor
$5,000
As a Partnership Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs, receive a social media spotlight, and be recognized with an acknowledgement in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 16 VIP tickets (2 tables).
As a Partnership Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs. Your logo will be featured on event banners & programs, receive a social media spotlight, and be recognized with an acknowledgement in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad within our Commemorative Souvenir Book, and 16 VIP tickets (2 tables).
Premier Sponsor
$7,500
As a Premier Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs, restoration initiatives, and award presentations. As a token of our appreciation, you will receive: logo placement on event banners & programs, a social media spotlight, and acknowledgment in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad Inside Back Cover of Commemorative Souvenir Book, and
24 VIP tickets (3 tables).
As a Premier Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs, restoration initiatives, and award presentations. As a token of our appreciation, you will receive: logo placement on event banners & programs, a social media spotlight, and acknowledgment in press releases & media coverage. You will also be receiving 1 Full Page Ad Inside Back Cover of Commemorative Souvenir Book, and
24 VIP tickets (3 tables).
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
As a Presenting Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs, restoration initiatives, and award presentations. As a token of our appreciation, you will receive: logo placement on event banners & programs, a social media spotlight, and acknowledgment in press releases & media coverage. You will also be recognized with 1 Full Page Ad Outside Back Cover of Commemorative Souvenir Book, and
24 VIP tickets (3 tables).
As a Presenting Sponsor, your financial contribution will directly fund event costs, restoration initiatives, and award presentations. As a token of our appreciation, you will receive: logo placement on event banners & programs, a social media spotlight, and acknowledgment in press releases & media coverage. You will also be recognized with 1 Full Page Ad Outside Back Cover of Commemorative Souvenir Book, and
24 VIP tickets (3 tables).