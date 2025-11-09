Sovern LA's Silent Auction

Hosted by
[Value $30] These passes allows four guests to visit The Broad at any time during public hours, up to a full year from the date of issue. Please note that this pass does not include access to any paid special exhibitions.
[Value $60] Two admission tickets to the Huntington Library! Admission includes access to the Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, a tourist attraction and collections-based educational and research institution.
[Value $186] A Noise Within's mission is to produce the great works of world drama
in rotating repertory with a company of professional, classically-trained
actors and to educate the public through outreach and conservatory
training programs that foster an understanding and appreciation of
history's greatest plays and playwrights.
[Value $100] In this one-hour class for two, attendees will learn the basic skills needed to start rope climbing: how to secure your harness, tie a figure 8 follow through knot and complete your safety checks.
[Value $600] Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
[Value $100] Two tickets good for Chamber Music Organ, or Green Umbrella concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
[Value $1,075] *Adults-Only/all-inclusive supplemental charge of $150 per person, per night applies. Enjoy 7-10 nights one bedroom suite accommodations at The Club Barbados*. This is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking an intimate setting and excellent service.
[Value $1,900] *Adults-Only/ all-inclusive supplemental charge of $306 per person, per night applies. Enjoy 7-10 nights one bedroom suite accommodations at Galley Bay Resort & Spa*, on Antigua's northwest coast. It offers serene beachside dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa.
[Value $1,900] *Adults-Only/ all-inclusive supplemental charge of $306 per person, per night applies. Enjoy 7-10 nights one bedroom suite accommodations at Hammock Cove Antigua*. Hammock offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, which overlooks turquoise waters.
[Value $1,050] *Adults-Only/ all-inclusive supplemental charge of $150 per person, per night applies. Enjoy 7-10 nights one bedroom suite accommodations at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. This is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beaches, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more.
[Value $1,200] Escape to private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast for 7-10 nights. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kids' activities, spa, and nightly entertainment.
*Family-Friendly all-inclusive supplemental charge of $150 per person, per night applies.
[Value $1,400] *Adults Only all-inclusive supplemental charge of $160 per person, per night applies. Enjoy 7-10 nights of a waterview suite accommodation. This is a Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa.
[Value $50] Kendra Scott bold hoops feature linear arrangements of crystals and cultured freshwater pearls, giving you an undeniable level of sparkle that’s impossible to ignore.
[Value $80] A gift card to One Hot Minute Peruvian-Chinese cuisine and a Pascal Print of DTLA.
[Value $60] Dodgers parade with fan sitting in a tree.
[Value $60] This voucher allows the winning bidder to print one image at Pascal Printing Foto & Art in West Adams.
[Value $100] Three-hour one-on-one self defense with Marbella Calvillo. Marbella has over a decade in training in Muay Tai, Brazillian Jiu Jitsu, and Kali.This is framed as a community self defense class through decolonial proxies, prioritizing BIPOC femmes, queer folks, and children.
[Value $165] Sanyu's card readings help you gain perspective. She channels in the Deluge Style and speaks to you for the majority of the reading, which is why she records audio and will send it to you afterwards with a photo of your cards.
Sanyu brings 15+ years of practice of Daoism and a 12+ year relationship with Ifa.
[Value $45] MindfulStoneware are hand built or thrown on a pottery wheel locally made in Los Angeles by Janne Bouchard. Pottery includes intention tray or organization trays, inspiration stones, small plates & platters, and vases.
Jannie is the owner and creative director of Mindful Stoneware, a small, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI), woman-owned business based in Los Angeles, California. At Mindful Stoneware, she creates handmade ceramics and pottery designed to inspire slow intentional living and mindful moments.
[Value $188] Reiki/Energy methods are offered to facilitate a clearing of accumulated tension and holding in the physical and emotional body. The session closes with ancestral sound tools to allow the receiving to connect more deeply with their physical body, leaving them in an embodied state.
Jessica Hernandez is a full spectrum birth worker, death doula, Lactation Education Counselor, belly binding practitioner, restorative Yoga teacher, and Restore Your Core Teacher.
[Value $155] 60 minute Energy Healing session with nisha ahuja of Elemental Joy Wellness: Modern science has caught up to our ancestors - we are more than our physical bodies, at our core nature is waves of energy. We are vibration. Healing of the body and emotions is directly linked to unblocking stagnant energy/prana/qi/lifeforce. From receiving reiki or pranic healing, to delving into karmic imprints, or creating daily or ancestral healing rituals, lets get you energetically aligned + vibed up.
nisha ahuja brings over a decade of supporting hundreds (and myself) with a holisitic wellness system of time-tested traditional medicine integrated into contemporary life combining Ayurvedic Medicine, Culturally Rooted Somatics/Breathwork/Holistic Yogic Practices, Energy Work + Self-Healing Rituals, Food + Herbal + Floral Medicine, and Ceremony, I know another way is possible to rekindle our ELEMENTAL JOY.
[Value $270] Tai Chi Treatment is a traditional 2-person method combining tai chi chuan (太迟传) and zheng’gu tui’na (正骨推拿) to lengthen and liberate the body via gentle intelligent traction, for improved structural realignment and joint health, delivering exceptional results with regard to idiopathic scoliosis, sprains, stiffness and joint pain.
Tai Chi Treatment requires mastery of internal force (jin) and the ability to feel or listen deep into the client’s body/structure (ting). The mastery of internal martial skills makes the system very rare.
Valerie Whitehawk Valerie is a storyteller, educator, facilitator, and practioner of healing arts. She offers a structural approach for shifting/reinvesting resources.
[Value $60] Admission for four to the Natural History Museum or the museum at La Brea Tar Pits. This does not include special exhibitions, 3D films or Encounters shows.
[Value $30] Admission for two to the Natural History Museum or the museum at La Brea Tar Pits. This does not include special exhibitions, 3D films or Encounters shows.
[Value $75] Handmade vase from the Marlon Marinero Studio. Marlon Marinero is a ceramic artist based in East Los Angeles with over 12 years of experience working in clay. He has taught both wheel throwing and handbuilding across the Los Angeles area, sharing his passion for ceramics with students of all levels. Marlon’s work centers on wheel-thrown forms that are thoughtfully altered, resulting in pieces that feel both refined and deeply personal. His approach highlights the warmth and character of handmade objects, blending precision with expressive form to create vessels that invite everyday connection.
