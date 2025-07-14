Texas Christian Professional Women Network

Offered by

Texas Christian Professional Women Network

About the memberships

TXCPWN Monthly Giving Form

Seed of Compassion
$5

Renews monthly

Every dollar counts. Your $5 seed helps us offer toiletries, warm meals, and comfort to women in shelters and hospitals.

Seed of Service
$10

Renews monthly

Your $10 seed strengthens our mission—supporting outreach projects, care packages, and community service led by our women of faith.

Seed of Leadership
$25

Renews monthly

Your $25 monthly gift fuels leadership programs, emergency aid, and service projects that reflect the heart of Matthew 25:35.

Add a donation for Texas Christian Professional Women Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!