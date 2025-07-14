TXCPWN Monthly Giving Form

Offered by
Every dollar counts. Your $5 seed helps us offer toiletries, warm meals, and comfort to women in shelters and hospitals.
Your $10 seed strengthens our mission—supporting outreach projects, care packages, and community service led by our women of faith.
Your $25 monthly gift fuels leadership programs, emergency aid, and service projects that reflect the heart of Matthew 25:35.
