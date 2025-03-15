SOW EASY Seed Tape Workshop March 29

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen

301 S. Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID USA

General admission
$20
Each ticket is good for 1 adult and up to 2 kids ages 6-12 (chidren must be with a parent). You must indicate how many kids are coming with you, because seating is limited.
Scholarship - 15 available for those with limited income
free
We have 15 of these available. Each good for 1 adult and up to 2 kids ages 6-12. Kids must be with a parent or other responsible adult. You must indicate how many kids are coming with you because seating is limited.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing