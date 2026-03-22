Sow. Grow. Lead. Summer Leadership Conference 2026

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About this event
San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Enjoy the full program, lunch, and access to a variety of vendors.
Buy two and receive a 3rd ticket for free - Enjoy the full program, lunch, and access to a variety of vendors.
Enjoy the full program, and access to a variety of vendors. Lunch is not included.
This ticket is for members committing to a minimum of 4 1/2 hours of volunteer service before, during, or after the conference. Registration fees will be refunded after your volunteer hours are completed.
Tasks may include organizing materials, setting up registration, directing attendees, assisting with lunch, and event cleanup. While you may select workshops for Saturday, please schedule them around your selected volunteer hours. We will do our best to accommodate your choices.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!