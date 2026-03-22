Ninth District PTA

Hosted by

Ninth District PTA

About this event

Sow. Grow. Lead. Summer Leadership Conference 2026

University of San Diego - 5555 Marian Way

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

General Admission
$75
Available until May 29

Enjoy the full program, lunch, and access to a variety of vendors.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free
$150
Available until May 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Buy two and receive a 3rd ticket for free - Enjoy the full program, lunch, and access to a variety of vendors.

Late Registration - May 30 to June 6
$100

Enjoy the full program, and access to a variety of vendors. Lunch is not included.

Summer Leadership Conference Volunteer
$50
Available until May 15

This ticket is for members committing to a minimum of 4 1/2 hours of volunteer service before, during, or after the conference. Registration fees will be refunded after your volunteer hours are completed.


Tasks may include organizing materials, setting up registration, directing attendees, assisting with lunch, and event cleanup. While you may select workshops for Saturday, please schedule them around your selected volunteer hours. We will do our best to accommodate your choices.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!