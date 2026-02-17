China Care Club at Georgia Tech

Hosted by

China Care Club at Georgia Tech

About this event

SP26 Cure Your Cravings

460 4th St NW

Atlanta, GA 30332, USA

Supporter
$8

Support childhood education across Asian AND get an exclusive 2026 CYC shirt + 2 additional raffle tickets!

Gold Supporter
$10

Support childhood education across Asian AND get an exclusive 2026 CYC shirt, 2 additional raffle tickets, + a small thank you gift from us!

Platinum Supporter
$12

Support childhood education across Asian AND get exclusive 2025 & 2026 CYC shirts, 2 additional raffle tickets, + a small thank you gift from us!

Add a donation for China Care Club at Georgia Tech

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