Spades Sponsorships for MAAR Cup

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About this shop
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, cards with your logo and tournament logo, marketing.
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing, snacks provided by tournament.
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing, beverages provided by tournament.
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.
Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.
$
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