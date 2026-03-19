Memphis Area Association Of Realtors Benevolent Fund

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Memphis Area Association Of Realtors Benevolent Fund

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Spades Sponsorships for MAAR Cup

Spades Card Sponsor item
Spades Card Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, cards with your logo and tournament logo, marketing.

Spades Snack Sponsor item
Spades Snack Sponsor
$500

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing, snacks provided by tournament.

Spades Beverage Sponsor item
Spades Beverage Sponsor
$500

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing, beverages provided by tournament.

Spades "Nilligan" Sponsor item
Spades "Nilligan" Sponsor
$500

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.

Spades Registration | Scorecard | Scoreboard Sponsor item
Spades Registration | Scorecard | Scoreboard Sponsor
$500

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.

Spades Table Sponsor item
Spades Table Sponsor
$500

Includes: one rep at tournament, signage, marketing.

Add a donation for Memphis Area Association Of Realtors Benevolent Fund

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