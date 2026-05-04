Vaughn Blake VFW Post 8480

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Vaughn Blake VFW Post 8480

About this event

Spades Tournament — Single Elimination

Vaughn Blake VFW Post 8480

610 N. 3rd Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Team Entry Registration (2 Players)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Complimentary VFW Spades Classic Strategy Exhibition32-team single elimination Spades tournament! Race to 250 points per round. $350 in cash prizes — 1st Place: $250, 2nd Place: $100. Food, drinks, raffle, and entertainment. Teams of 2 players. All participants must be 18+. Doors open at 11 AM, games start at noon!


The $350.00 in prizes is fully funded via a private, restricted donation from a dedicated community member. Zero dollars from event ticket revenue or VFW charity funds are used to finance the tournament prize pool.


Official Tournament Rules

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vCNuqi-scWfkWss2zjmSNgE8UeIwMOtL/view?usp=drive_link

Legal Disclamier

"By registering, both players acknowledge they have read and agree to the Official Tournament Rules, including the Code of Conduct. Players acknowledge that tournament entry is free.

Mission Support Ticket
Pay what you can

Includes venue entry, food, music, and 1 raffle ticket. 100% tax-deductible donation directly supporting VFW programs.

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