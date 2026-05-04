Spades Tournament — Single Elimination

Complimentary VFW Spades Classic Strategy Exhibition32-team single elimination Spades tournament! Race to 250 points per round. $350 in cash prizes — 1st Place: $250, 2nd Place: $100. Food, drinks, raffle, and entertainment. Teams of 2 players. All participants must be 18+. Doors open at 11 AM, games start at noon!





The $350.00 in prizes is fully funded via a private, restricted donation from a dedicated community member. Zero dollars from event ticket revenue or VFW charity funds are used to finance the tournament prize pool.





Official Tournament Rules

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vCNuqi-scWfkWss2zjmSNgE8UeIwMOtL/view?usp=drive_link

Legal Disclamier

"By registering, both players acknowledge they have read and agree to the Official Tournament Rules, including the Code of Conduct. Players acknowledge that tournament entry is free.