Spades Tournament — Single Elimination

About this event
610 N. 3rd Street, Griffin, GA 30223
Complimentary VFW Spades Classic Strategy Exhibition32-team single elimination Spades tournament! Race to 250 points per round. $350 in cash prizes — 1st Place: $250, 2nd Place: $100. Food, drinks, raffle, and entertainment. Teams of 2 players. All participants must be 18+. Doors open at 11 AM, games start at noon!
The $350.00 in prizes is fully funded via a private, restricted donation from a dedicated community member. Zero dollars from event ticket revenue or VFW charity funds are used to finance the tournament prize pool.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vCNuqi-scWfkWss2zjmSNgE8UeIwMOtL/view?usp=drive_link
"By registering, both players acknowledge they have read and agree to the Official Tournament Rules, including the Code of Conduct. Players acknowledge that tournament entry is free.
Includes venue entry, food, music, and 1 raffle ticket. 100% tax-deductible donation directly supporting VFW programs.
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