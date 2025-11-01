SPADO Happy 'Howloween' Fundraising Raffle

$5 per raffle ticket, if you are not bundling! This can help us cover the cost of 1 watering can to wash away those unpleasant turf sights.
For the cost of two contractor brooms, or one turf rake, to sweep away those doggy spooky dookies, you'll get an extra raffle ticket. (6 for the price of 5)
For the cost of a 75 foot replacement water hose, you'll get 3 extra raffle tickets. (12 for the price of 9)
For the cost of turf sanitizer to kill all of the scary bacteria those spooky dog dookies leave, you'll get 4 extra raffle tickets. (16 for the price of 12)
For the cost of turf deodorizer, you'll get 5 extra raffle tickets (20 for the price of 15).
For miscellaneous contributions to the dog park for all sorts of playtime, including: -Summertime pools ($15-20 each) -Tennis Balls (appx. $1 each, bought in bulk) -Ball thrower ($10 each) You will get a whopping 30 tickets! (30 for the price of 20)
For an EXTREMELY generous donation to the dog park, which will pay for a case of 3,200 waste bags provided free of charge to our patrons. This will prevent the turf from turning into a petrified poop graveyard. You will get 75 raffle tickets, our best deal of the bunch. (75 for the price of 30 --$2 per ticket!)
