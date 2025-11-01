SPADO Happy 'Howloween' Fundraising Raffle

Werewolf's Watering Can (1 individual ticket)
$5

$5 per raffle ticket, if you are not bundling! This can help us cover the cost of 1 watering can to wash away those unpleasant turf sights.

Spooky Dookie Broom Bundle
$25
This includes 6 tickets

For the cost of two contractor brooms, or one turf rake, to sweep away those doggy spooky dookies, you'll get an extra raffle ticket. (6 for the price of 5)

Heebie Jeebie Hose Bundle
$45
This includes 12 tickets

For the cost of a 75 foot replacement water hose, you'll get 3 extra raffle tickets. (12 for the price of 9)

Witch's Potion Bundle
$60
This includes 16 tickets

For the cost of turf sanitizer to kill all of the scary bacteria those spooky dog dookies leave, you'll get 4 extra raffle tickets. (16 for the price of 12)

Frankensmell Bundle
$75
This includes 20 tickets

For the cost of turf deodorizer, you'll get 5 extra raffle tickets (20 for the price of 15).

Zombie Zoomies Bundle
$100
This includes 30 tickets

For miscellaneous contributions to the dog park for all sorts of playtime, including: -Summertime pools ($15-20 each) -Tennis Balls (appx. $1 each, bought in bulk) -Ball thrower ($10 each) You will get a whopping 30 tickets! (30 for the price of 20)

Poop Bag Graveyard Bundle
$150
This includes 75 tickets

For an EXTREMELY generous donation to the dog park, which will pay for a case of 3,200 waste bags provided free of charge to our patrons. This will prevent the turf from turning into a petrified poop graveyard. You will get 75 raffle tickets, our best deal of the bunch. (75 for the price of 30 --$2 per ticket!)

Add a donation for South Philadelphia Association of Dog Owners (SPADO)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!