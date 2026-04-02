Spaghetti Dinner

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About this event
12 years old and older. Dinner includes
Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, Salad, Cheese Bread, Lemonade and Homemade Dessert with Ice Cream.
For children 4-12 years old.
Dinner includes:
Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, Salad, Cheese Bread, Lemonade and Homemade Dessert with Ice Cream.
If you’d like to bless someone in our community, consider donating to help provide a meal for someone who might not otherwise be able to attend.
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