Trinity United Mehodist Church North Port Inc

Hosted by

Trinity United Mehodist Church North Port Inc

About this event

Spaghetti Dinner

4285 Wesley Ln

North Port, FL 34287, USA

Adult Spaghetti Ticket
$14

12 years old and older. Dinner includes

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, Salad, Cheese Bread, Lemonade and Homemade Dessert with Ice Cream.

Child Spaghetti Ticket
$7

For children 4-12 years old.

Dinner includes:

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, Salad, Cheese Bread, Lemonade and Homemade Dessert with Ice Cream.

Sponsor a Meal
$14

If you’d like to bless someone in our community, consider donating to help provide a meal for someone who might not otherwise be able to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!