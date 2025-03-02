Spaghetti Dinner and Basket Raffle

Come join the St Cuthbert's Community at our Spaghetti and Basket Raffle Dinner!
$10 Includes admission, dinner, dessert, 5 Raffle tickets and a door prize ticket.
Additional Raffle tickets available at 10 for $5
50/50 tickets available $1 each, 6 for $5 or "arms length" for $10.
Doors open at 5 pm, Raffle drawings start at 6:30 pm.
All proceeds will go to the St Cuthbert's Food Pantry.
Please note all tickets are final sale.
