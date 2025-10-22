Spaghetti Dinner: Dine-In OR Take-Out!

🍽️ Dine-In Dinner

Enjoy your spaghetti dinner with us in the Bishop McHugh gym!



Your $20 meal includes spaghetti with sauce and meatballs, salad with dressing, a roll with butter, and dessert (cannoli & cookies).





Relax and share a meal with friends and family — we’ll have drinks available, including water, lemonade, and iced tea.



Join us anytime between 5:00 and 7:00 PM for good food, good company, and a night off from cooking! 💚💛