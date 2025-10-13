Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

7695 S Co Rd 25A

Tipp City, OH 45371, USA

Adult Dinner
$10

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Ice tea, coffee or water

Child Ticket (4-12 yr old)
$8

Child's portion of Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad & garlic bread, Iced Tea, water

To Go Dinner
$10

Boxed and ready to go, Spaghetti with meat sauce, Salad & garlic Bread.

Antipasto Appetizer
$5

A delicious blend of cheese, salami, pepperoni, olives, pickle and cherry tomato. Four 4" skewers are included

Bruschetta
$5

A mixture of fresh chopped tomato, basil, red onion, garlic & olive oil, spread on toasted bread slices, topped with parmesan cheese. Includes 6 slices

Soft Drink Can
$2

Your Choice of Diet Coke, Coke, Diet Sprite, Sprite or Root Beer

Dessert
$2

Choose a dessert from multiple items as available. Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pie, Chocolate Cake, Cookies and more! Stop at the dessert table and show your ticket.

Meat Balls
$5

3 Meatballs about 2" in diameter. Served with extra sauce.

Add a donation for New Path Inc.

$

