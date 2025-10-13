Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Ice tea, coffee or water
Child's portion of Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad & garlic bread, Iced Tea, water
Boxed and ready to go, Spaghetti with meat sauce, Salad & garlic Bread.
A delicious blend of cheese, salami, pepperoni, olives, pickle and cherry tomato. Four 4" skewers are included
A mixture of fresh chopped tomato, basil, red onion, garlic & olive oil, spread on toasted bread slices, topped with parmesan cheese. Includes 6 slices
Your Choice of Diet Coke, Coke, Diet Sprite, Sprite or Root Beer
Choose a dessert from multiple items as available. Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pie, Chocolate Cake, Cookies and more! Stop at the dessert table and show your ticket.
3 Meatballs about 2" in diameter. Served with extra sauce.
