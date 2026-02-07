Luccis House Bully Rescue

Hosted by

Luccis House Bully Rescue

About this event

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

366 N Morgantown Rd

Greenwood, IN 46142, USA

Adults
$25

Join us for a comforting pasta dinner! We’ll be serving Spaghetti with classic Marinara or hearty Meat Sauce, or Pasta in a creamy, buttery Alfredo. Each meal includes a fresh Garden Salad and a sweet treat to finish the night.

Children 5-12
$15

Join us for a comforting pasta dinner! We’ll be serving Spaghetti with classic Marinara or hearty Meat Sauce, or Pasta in a creamy, buttery Alfredo. Each meal includes a fresh Garden Salad and a sweet treat to finish the night.

Children under 5
Free

Kids under 5 eat free with an adult ticket

Add a donation for Luccis House Bully Rescue

$

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