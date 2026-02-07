Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

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About this event
Join us for a comforting pasta dinner! We’ll be serving Spaghetti with classic Marinara or hearty Meat Sauce, or Pasta in a creamy, buttery Alfredo. Each meal includes a fresh Garden Salad and a sweet treat to finish the night.
Join us for a comforting pasta dinner! We’ll be serving Spaghetti with classic Marinara or hearty Meat Sauce, or Pasta in a creamy, buttery Alfredo. Each meal includes a fresh Garden Salad and a sweet treat to finish the night.
Kids under 5 eat free with an adult ticket
$
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