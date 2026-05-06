Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted by ECV Chapter 1914 for the Family of Candice Clelland

About this event
Cottonwood, CA 96022, USA
Pre-Order for Adult ticket. Please select In House if your going to eat at the Legion or select To Go and we will have it packaged up for you.
Pre-Order for Kid ticket. Please select In House if your going to eat at the Legion or select To Go and we will have it packaged up for you.
The family of Candice Clelland appreciates your donation and hopes that you'll be able to attend future events hosted by ECV Lassen Loomis Chapter 1914. If you would like to donate more than $5, please do your donation below where it says “ Add a donation for E Clampus Vitus.” Money donated will go towards the family of Candice Clelland.
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