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City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn
Sales closed

Spaghetti Dinner Raffle 2026

$5.00 BLUE  – FEATURE ITEMS
$5

 BLUE ($5) – FEATURE ITEMS


🥃 EH Taylor (Hard-to-Find 🔥)
🥃 Larceny Private Barrel (Allocated)
🥃 Sazerac 1792


Authentic Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobble Head, Barbie Frost Belt Bag & Frost Hat
Dapper Wolf Salon $100 GC
MN Wild Gear + Frost Fan Set
Jaden McDaniels Signed Jersey

Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Wild Inflatbile Beach Ball, Wild Hat
and more!

🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!

$10.00 YELLOW TICKETS
$10

Coach Vegoe Spaghetti Dinner Meal Kit (serves 6) and 100.00 Stinson Wine Beer Gift Card

Cut Your Tree at Hansen Farm + Medium Wreath w/ 2 custom Christmas Stocking

NE Social Night Out | $75 gift card for NE Social & The Theater Latte Da tickets (2)

Watershed Spa – Salt Scrub & Bathhouse (2 gift cards)

Team Party / Birthday Party 1 hour of Ice time at Augsburg w/Riverside Davanni's Pizza

Girls Lacrosse Clinic (or 3 private lessons)

Family Date Night - Science Museum of Minnesota 4 tickets,Gabes in the Park Gift Cards 100.00 and $30.00 Mochi Donuts / Boba Gift Card

and more!

🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!

25.00 RED TICKETS
$25

Ultimate Wild Fan (Kaprizov signed photo, Joel Eriksson Ek signed jersey + swag)

Twins Champions Club tickets (2) with pre-game meal and parking 

Happy Mothers Day| ( R.F. Moeller – $350 gift certificate, 8 handmade bath bombs and JulAnn Hair Salon – Paul Mitchell product basket | Hazelwood Dining Gift Card $50.00)

MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) – May 17, Section 7 Row B

Girls Hockey Camp Registration (Tier 1) – value $695 (code provided)

and more!

🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!