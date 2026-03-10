Spaghetti Dinner Raffle 2026

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BLUE ($5) – FEATURE ITEMS
🥃 EH Taylor (Hard-to-Find 🔥)
🥃 Larceny Private Barrel (Allocated)
🥃 Sazerac 1792
Authentic Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobble Head, Barbie Frost Belt Bag & Frost Hat
Dapper Wolf Salon $100 GC
MN Wild Gear + Frost Fan Set
Jaden McDaniels Signed Jersey
Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Wild Inflatbile Beach Ball, Wild Hat
and more!
🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!
Coach Vegoe Spaghetti Dinner Meal Kit (serves 6) and 100.00 Stinson Wine Beer Gift Card
Cut Your Tree at Hansen Farm + Medium Wreath w/ 2 custom Christmas Stocking
NE Social Night Out | $75 gift card for NE Social & The Theater Latte Da tickets (2)
Watershed Spa – Salt Scrub & Bathhouse (2 gift cards)
Team Party / Birthday Party 1 hour of Ice time at Augsburg w/Riverside Davanni's Pizza
Girls Lacrosse Clinic (or 3 private lessons)
Family Date Night - Science Museum of Minnesota 4 tickets,Gabes in the Park Gift Cards 100.00 and $30.00 Mochi Donuts / Boba Gift Card
and more!
🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!
Ultimate Wild Fan (Kaprizov signed photo, Joel Eriksson Ek signed jersey + swag)
Twins Champions Club tickets (2) with pre-game meal and parking
Happy Mothers Day| ( R.F. Moeller – $350 gift certificate, 8 handmade bath bombs and JulAnn Hair Salon – Paul Mitchell product basket | Hazelwood Dining Gift Card $50.00)
MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) – May 17, Section 7 Row B
Girls Hockey Camp Registration (Tier 1) – value $695 (code provided)
and more!
🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!