Spaghetti Dinner Raffle 2026

Coach Vegoe Spaghetti Dinner Meal Kit (serves 6) and 100.00 Stinson Wine Beer Gift Card

Cut Your Tree at Hansen Farm + Medium Wreath w/ 2 custom Christmas Stocking

NE Social Night Out | $75 gift card for NE Social & The Theater Latte Da tickets (2)

Watershed Spa – Salt Scrub & Bathhouse (2 gift cards)

Team Party / Birthday Party 1 hour of Ice time at Augsburg w/Riverside Davanni's Pizza

Girls Lacrosse Clinic (or 3 private lessons)

Family Date Night - Science Museum of Minnesota 4 tickets,Gabes in the Park Gift Cards 100.00 and $30.00 Mochi Donuts / Boba Gift Card

and more!

🎟️ Have your tickets ready when you arrive! Drop them into the basket of your choice!