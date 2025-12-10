Spaghetti Dinner with Santa Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
2 Hum rechargeable electric toothbrushes, a Diamond Dental cup, 4 pens and notepads, 2 Diamond Dental tooth shaped mint containers, Sunglasses and a Stress Ball. Valued at $120
1 puzzle, 2 movies, a romance novel, tissues, Tylenol, two chicken soups, generic Mucinex, and a blanket.
Stunning polishes, professional-grade acetone, glass etched nail file, sticky base coat, and quick dry top coat. Value $85
Stunning polishes, professional-grade acetone, glass etched nail file, sticky base coat, and quick dry top coat. Value $85
1 set of hip resistant bands, water bottle, hot and cold reusable pack, $200 Merritt gift certificate for one week of Merritt sports performance classes. Value $220
Nurse life mug, manicure set with travel case, big pens, hazelnut coffee creamer, Folgers classic roast instant coffee, Lifesavers candy, Jack Daniels Tennessee blueberry, Old Smokey moonshine apple pie, Jose Cuervo tequila, pink Whitney pink lemonade, Fireball Value $35
Knarr Metal Building Systems LLC basket - 2 boxes of golf balls, some golf tees, a thermos, a T-shirt and hat, and a $70 1-hour gift card to X-Golf simulator up to six people. Value $130
$25 Fandango gift card, a box of microwavable popcorn, a small box of Mrs. Fields cookies, and an assortment of candies. Valued at $45
3 bottles of Boordy Cabernet Sauvignon, two stemless wine glasses, Christmas cheese cutting board, wine bottle opener, cheese knife set. Valued at $95
Deluxe warming back wrap, warm your mistle toes set. Valued at $35
Unicorn Island, sparkling stories of Phoebe and her unicorn, Phoebe and her unicorn, the okay which, Lily to the rescue, the three bears, the lady to the rescue, lost little Leopard, a boy called bat, Hilda and the great parade, the unicorn rescue society, the Basque Dragon, Olivia's secret scribbles. Valued at $75
Barbie color reveal mermaid, grow and glow terrarium, paint your own garden Stone. Value $52
Treat yourself to air plus cozy socks, candy cane hand and body lotion and sugar scrub, silky hand gloves, fresh fir scented candle, Re-Dew water gel mask Value $20
Grinch hot cocoa mug set, Tootsie Roll hot cocoa K-Cups, Junior Mints hot cocoa K-Cups Value $21
Rob's Barber Shop $30 gift card, Johnny B Styling Glue, Styling comb and brush. Value $50
We Shop Small Children's Book, Mini Memos Notepad, Christmas San Art Kit, Clixo Magnetic 3D Toy and $25 Tidal Salt Gift Card. Valued at $80
Ova Shampoo, Ova Conditioner and Ova Leave-in Conditioner, and a J Marie's Salon Gift Card. Valued at $100
Bingo tote bag, $30 gift certificate to Sykesville volunteer fire department Friday night bingo, standing card holder, five assorted color dabbers. Valued at $60
1 set of hip: resistant bands, water bottle, hot and cold reusable pack, $180 Merritt gift certificate for three 30-minute personal training sessions. Worth $200
Gift card for Park on Main Bookstore, Puzzle, Candles, Blanket, hot cocoa, chocolate truffles, cookies, Chocolate covered strawberries Value: $80
Christmas center piece made by Mrs. Claus
