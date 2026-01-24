Hampden 55 PTO

Spaghetti Disco 2026

Hampden Elementary/ Middle School 3608 Chestnut Ave

Baltimore, MD

Adult 5pm Seating
$15

I'm an adult, who needs an early dinner at 5pm. Afterward, I'll stroll down the hall to bid on silent auction items and finish my night dancing in the gym.

Child 5pm Seating
$10

I'm a kid (ages 3 - 13) who needs an early dinner at 5pm followed by ice cream and dancing. If I'm under 3, I don't need a ticket.

Adult 6pm Seating
$15

I'm an adult who doesn't mind waiting to enjoy dinner at 6pm. Before or after, I'll stroll down the hall to bid on silent auction items and have fun dancing in the gym.

Child 6pm Seating
$10

I'm a kid (ages 3 - 13) who doesn't mind waiting for dinner at 6pm followed by ice cream and dancing. If I'm under 3, I don't need a ticket.

Donation Ticket: I want to help send a kid on field trips!
$30

Can't join us for dinner and dancing on February 20th, but want to show your support? For $30, you can cover the cost for one student's field trips for the full year!

