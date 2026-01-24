Spaghetti Disco 2026

Hosted by
I'm an adult, who needs an early dinner at 5pm. Afterward, I'll stroll down the hall to bid on silent auction items and finish my night dancing in the gym.
I'm a kid (ages 3 - 13) who needs an early dinner at 5pm followed by ice cream and dancing. If I'm under 3, I don't need a ticket.
I'm an adult who doesn't mind waiting to enjoy dinner at 6pm. Before or after, I'll stroll down the hall to bid on silent auction items and have fun dancing in the gym.
I'm a kid (ages 3 - 13) who doesn't mind waiting for dinner at 6pm followed by ice cream and dancing. If I'm under 3, I don't need a ticket.
Can't join us for dinner and dancing on February 20th, but want to show your support? For $30, you can cover the cost for one student's field trips for the full year!
