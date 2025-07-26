Hosted by

Mason Girl Scout Troop 30364

Spaghetti for Savannah Dinner

1243 Hull Rd

Mason, MI 48854, USA

Pre-Sale In-Person Dining (non-vegetarian sauce)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


The sauce is cooked using meat for flavoring (please note there are no pieces of meat in the actual sauce).

Pre-Sale In-Person Dining (Vegetarian)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


The sauce does NOT use meat for flavoring.

Pre-Sale In-Person Dining (Buttered Noodles)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


This option does not come with sauce. Noodles will have butter.

Pre-Sale Takeout Meal (non-vegetarian)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a cookie.


This sauce is cooked using meat for flavoring (please note there are no pieces of meat in the actual sauce).

Pre-Sale Takeout Meal (Vegetarian)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a cookie.


The sauce does NOT use meat for flavoring.

Pre-Sale Takeout Meal (Buttered Noodles)
$15

The ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, salad with dressing, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


This option does not come with sauce. Noodles will have butter.

Pre-Sale CHILDREN'S Plate Dine In (non-vegetarian)
$10

Children's plates are for guests ten and under. Plates will substitute salad for another vegetable.


Each ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, a vegetable, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


The sauce is cooked using meat for flavoring (please note there are no pieces of meat in the actual sauce).

Pre-Sale CHILDREN'S Plate Dine In (vegetarian)
$10

Children's plates are for guests ten and under. Plates will substitute salad for another vegetable.


Each ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, a vegetable, bread, drink, and a choice of dessert (chef's choice).


This sauce does NOT use meat for flavoring.

Pre-Sale CHILDREN'S Plate Takeout (non-vegetarian)
$10

Children's plates are for guests ten and under. Plates will substitute salad for another vegetable.


Each ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, a vegetable, bread, drink, and a cookie.


This sauce is cooked using meat for flavoring (please note there are no pieces of meat in the actual sauce).

Pre-Sale CHILDREN'S Takeout (vegetarian)
$10

Children's plates are for guests ten and under. Plates will substitute salad for another vegetable.


Each ticket includes a plate of spaghetti, a vegetable, bread, drink, and a cookie.


The sauce does NOT use meat for flavoring.

