Spaghetti Supper

22800 FM 963

Oakalla, TX 78608

General Admission Adult
$20

Come hungry and support your local library! This ticket includes an adult's entry to the Oakalla Library Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser and a full spaghetti dinner. All proceeds go toward supporting library programs, educational activities, and community initiatives.

General Admission Child
$10

Come hungry and support your local library! This ticket includes a child's entry to the Oakalla Library Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser and a full spaghetti dinner. All proceeds go toward supporting library programs, educational activities, and community initiatives.

Family Ticket
$60

Come hungry and support your local library! This ticket includes a family (with more than two children) entry to the Oakalla Library Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser and a full spaghetti dinner. All proceeds go toward supporting library programs, educational activities, and community initiatives.

