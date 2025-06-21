Hosted by

Spark Cities, Inc.'s Silent Auction

The Island Flame Vegan Fire Experience, Private Dinner for 4
$500

Starting bid

A private 7-course vegan dinner hosted in a beautiful South Florida Airbnb Donated By: Acclaimed Chefs and Co-Owners Jermaine & Sal, The Island Flame
SkyDiving or Diving with Sharks Experience of Customer’s Cho
$250

Starting bid

A guided adventure therapy experience designed to help you overcome your fears and emerge with lasting confidence and courage. Donated By: Matthew Siska, Aka Tree, Be Courageous Inc., Becourageousnonprofit.org
60 minute Bodywork Session with Holly Cohen ($150 Value)
$70

Starting bid

60 minute Bodywork Session with Holly Cohen ($150 Value) Donated By: Holly Cohen, www.bewellwithholly.com
2 Hour Photoshoot by Photographer Ace Anderson
$100

Starting bid

2 Hour Photoshoot by Photographer Ace Anderson ($300 Value) Donated By: Ace Anderson
2 Hour Healing Treatment of Customer’s Choice ($210 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Includes a selection of healing modalities: Cupping, Massage, Moxibustion (Moxa), Facial, and Reflexology. Donated By: Mercy Gomez
Organic Dog and Cat Treats Basket
$50

Starting bid

Organic Dog and Cat Treats Basket Donated By: JC Organic Pets, www.jcorganicpets.com
NICE SOUL Swing Egg Chair with Stand ($150 Value)
$100

Starting bid

NICE SOUL Swing Egg Chair with Stand ($150 Value) Donated By: Caitlin Barcelo
Herbal Yoni Steam Blend ($55 Value)
$33

Starting bid

Herbal Yoni Steam Blend ($55 Value) Donated By: Mama G
Sterling Silver Braided Cuff Bracelet and Earring Jewelry se
$170

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Braided Cuff Bracelet and Earring Jewelry set ($350 Value) Donated By: Mimi, Guava N Gold, Miami Jewelry Company, www.GuavanGold.com Starting Bid: $170

