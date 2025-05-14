STEM Coding Lab

Hosted by

STEM Coding Lab

About this event

Spark STEM Gala

510 Market St

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

General Admission + Pre-Event
$250

Gala entry for 1 and exclusive entry into the Tech Exhibition + Cocktail Hour Pre-Event, featuring cutting edge technology for guests to interact with. The Pre-Event is open until 6:30 pm and includes an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Ticket also includes formal dinner, main event, and SCL carnival games. After 6:30pm, access to a cash bar is available in the main ballroom.

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