Spark STEM Gala

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Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Gala entry for 1 and exclusive entry into the Tech Exhibition + Cocktail Hour Pre-Event, featuring cutting edge technology for guests to interact with. The Pre-Event is open until 6:30 pm and includes an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Ticket also includes formal dinner, main event, and SCL carnival games. After 6:30pm, access to a cash bar is available in the main ballroom.
$
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