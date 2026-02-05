Sparkle with Purpose Pop-up Shop

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Timeless sparkle meets refined design in our Swarovski Elegant Brooch Collection. Each piece is beautifully crafted and adorned with signature Swarovski crystals, renowned worldwide for their exceptional brilliance and precision cut.
From graceful, feminine silhouettes to bold statement designs, these brooches add a touch of glamour to jackets, scarves, handbags, and evening wear. Their luminous crystals catch the light effortlessly, creating an elegant accent that elevates any look—whether worn daily or saved for special occasions.
This striking sterling silver pendant features an artisan-crafted design with rich symbolic detail. A delicately textured silver feather rests gracefully across a luminous oval stone, framed in a twisted rope bezel and accented with flowing silver vines.
At the top sits a dark iridescent pearl-like stone, shimmering with soft hues of charcoal, plum, and green, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The main stone displays a smooth, glassy surface with subtle tonal variations, giving it a serene, almost moonlit appearance.
This striking handcrafted Celtic square pendant is a beautiful blend of strength, balance, and timeless design. Set in sterling silver, the pendant features a mosaic-style arrangement of polished black onyx and warm, golden tiger eye stones, each carefully placed to create a bold yet harmonious pattern.
This stunning handcrafted sterling silver pendant features a graceful teardrop silhouette adorned with multiple polished turquoise cabochons, each uniquely shaped and carefully set by hand. The vibrant turquoise stones are framed by a subtly oxidized silver background, allowing their natural color to glow, while delicate silver bead accents add texture and depth.
This charming sterling silver crab brooch is a beautifully detailed statement piece, full of personality and artisan craftsmanship. Sculpted with lifelike claws and textured legs, the crab’s polished silver body gleams with a radiant shine, highlighting its playful yet refined design.
Two small green stone eyes add a delightful pop of color and character, giving this brooch a whimsical, coastal-inspired charm. Whether worn on a jacket, scarf, hat, or handbag, it’s a conversation-starting accessory that blends elegance with a sense of fun.
Classic yet versatile, these earrings are lightweight, comfortable, and designed to flatter at any age. A beautiful choice for anyone who loves understated sparkle with lasting style—and a meaningful way to shine with purpose while supporting rescue dogs. 💖🐾
These striking interlocking earrings feature a bold, sculptural design with three complementary metal tones—silver, warm gold, and soft rose hues—woven together in a timeless link pattern. Their smooth, slightly organic finish gives them a modern yet classic feel, making them easy to dress up or down.
A beautiful statement pair with visual depth and dimension, perfect for anyone who loves versatile jewelry that pairs effortlessly with mixed-metal looks.
Post-back closure.
This striking pendant necklace features a sculptural, bulb-shaped design with soft curves and beautiful dimension. Delicate rope-style detailing wraps the pendant, adding texture and visual interest, while the smooth, polished finish gives it a timeless, refined look.
Suspended from a coordinating silver-tone chain, this piece makes a graceful statement whether worn alone or layered. A unique and eye-catching necklace that pairs beautifully with both casual and dressier styles.
Bold, elegant, and beautifully handcrafted, this multi-strand beaded jewelry set features a stunning mix of gold, black, and silver-tone seed beads woven into an intricate, layered design. African made, the necklace drapes gracefully with rich texture and movement, while the matching bracelet showcases a detailed geometric pattern that ties the look together effortlessly.
This beautifully handcrafted sterling silver pendant features a graceful feather motif paired with a vertical arrangement of natural gemstones. At the center, a rich green malachite cabochon anchors the design, framed by intricate silver detailing. Above it rests a heart-shaped lapis lazuli, followed by a luminous pearl and a deep red garnet at the bail.
The softly antiqued finish highlights the fine beadwork, rope accents, and etched feather details, giving the piece an artisanal, timeless feel. Elegant yet earthy, this pendant is a striking statement worn alone or layered with other favorites.
Pendant only. Chain not included.
This exquisite sterling silver pendant features a luminous mother of pearl centerpiece, prized for its natural iridescence and soft, glowing beauty. Set in polished sterling silver, the design is both refined and versatile—capturing light with every movement while maintaining an understated elegance.
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