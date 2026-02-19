Hosted by

Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter
Sales closed

Sparks and Spurs - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2222 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA

Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup item
Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup item
Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup
$50

Starting bid

Value - $350

Step into the swagger of the Wild West with this premium Cowboy’s Cigar & Whiskey Roundup. This luxury set is built for the modern outlaw who appreciates the finer things after a long day on the trail. It includes a handcrafted humidor, a precision cigar cutter, a bottle of top‑shelf whiskey, and six authentic Cuban cigars—each one ready to deliver a smooth, unforgettable smoke. Whether you’re unwinding under the stars or hosting a high‑end gathering, this collection brings pure Western sophistication. Saddle up and bid big—this is a rare treasure worthy of any true cowboy.

Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup 2 item
Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup 2 item
Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup 2 item
Cowboy Cigar & Whiskey Roundup 2
$50

Starting bid

Value - $250

Step into the swagger of the Wild West with this premium Cowboy’s Cigar & Whiskey Roundup. This luxury set is built for the modern outlaw who appreciates the finer things after a long day on the trail. It includes portable humidor, a precision cigar cutter, a bottle of top‑shelf whiskey, and six authentic Cuban cigars—each one ready to deliver a smooth, unforgettable smoke. Whether you’re unwinding under the stars or hosting a high‑end gathering, this collection brings pure Western sophistication. Saddle up and bid big—this is a rare treasure worthy of any true cowboy.


Humidor

6 cigars

Bourbon

cigar cutter

cigar lighter

Bubbly & Beauty Package item
Bubbly & Beauty Package item
Bubbly & Beauty Package item
Bubbly & Beauty Package
$50

Starting bid

Value - $425

A little sparkle, a little sass, and a whole lot of glam.

Enjoy celebratory bubbles alongside beauty essentials that will have you blinking

beautifully all night long. This fabulous package also features a specialized laser

facial designed specifically for melanin-rich skin, helping to enhance radiance, even tone,

and reveal a luminous glow with expert care. It’s the perfect blend of confidence and celebration

because beauty should sparkle at every shade.

Let the Good Times Pour item
Let the Good Times Pour item
Let the Good Times Pour item
Let the Good Times Pour
$200

Starting bid

Value - $1200

Indulge in a curated collection of premium spirits designed to elevate


Sparks & Spurs Wine Roundup item
Sparks & Spurs Wine Roundup
$80

Starting bid

Value - $500

Uncork a little western charm with this beautifully curated crate of fine wines.


Hops and High Spirits at Axelrad item
Hops and High Spirits at Axelrad
$30

Starting bid

Value - $150

Kick back Western-style with a good time from Axelrad Beer Garden.

Known for its colorful hammocks, lively patio atmosphere, and crowd-favorite happy hour,

Axelrad is the perfect place to sip, sway, and unwind. It’s a little rustic, a little funky, and

a whole lot of fun ..so saddle up and place your bid!


Assortment of IPA beers

The Ultimate Groom & Spurs Glow item
The Ultimate Groom & Spurs Glow
$25

Starting bid

Value - $250


This all-inclusive VIP experience takes self-care to a whole new level.

From shoe shine to scalp massage, facial refreshers, and hand treatments,

you’ll leave feeling polished, pampered, and rejuvenated.

GENTS Men certificate

Grooming & manicure set

candle

Red Hot & Ready to Rock item
Red Hot & Ready to Rock item
Red Hot & Ready to Rock
$50

Starting bid

Value $500

Turn heads with this vibrant red bag by Mz Beezley Leatherworks and modern day jewelry certficate

by Gorjana. A striking accessory set that adds flair to any outfit, day, or night.

Mz. Beezley Leatherworks

Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card

Earrings

Round'em Up
$100

Starting bid

Value - 500

No need to wrangle your wallet this roundup of gift cards has you covered.

From bites to buys, you’ll be saddled up for shopping and dining success


Champagne on the Trail: The Winter Carriage Rendezvous item
Champagne on the Trail: The Winter Carriage Rendezvous
$50

Starting bid

Value $600

Enjoy a charming carriage ride around town in River Oaks rea to view the Christmas lights in December, then toast the evening with a Spark & Spur wine glass.

A relaxing, magical experience perfect for unwinding in style

Boot Scootin’ Sunset Spark Glow Package item
Boot Scootin’ Sunset Spark Glow Package item
Boot Scootin’ Sunset Spark Glow Package
$50

Starting bid

Value - $400

Saddle up for a head-to-toe glow-up! This beauty bundle includes a gift card from Steven Colecolors Coleman plus a gorgeous lipstick, a pampering gift card, cuticle oil, and scrub from Shades The Nail Bar in Sienna, TX, and expert hair styling services from Mass Appeal by Episodes, owned and operated by Donita Conner Bessard. Complete with extra beauty tools and a chic small vanity mirror, this package has everything you need to spark confidence from sunset to spotlight.

Sparks and Spurs: A Journey of Fragrance
$70

Starting bid

Value - $500

Experience the thrill of the West with this exclusive Van Cleef & Arpels perfume trio, each a masterpiece that embodies sophistication, adventure, and daring allure. Perfect for collectors or anyone who loves a fragrance that tells a story.

Its All Black and White item
Its All Black and White
$150

Starting bid

Value $600

Dramatic color-dragged stripes complement a bright, bold bouquet. Our Courtly Check® Large Vase is a just-right-height centerpiece to enhance conversation without getting in the way. Fill with roses for an impressive dinner party gift.

Stetson Speaks for itself item
Stetson Speaks for itself
$100

Starting bid

Value $300

This western-inspired fashion hat makes a statement with its bold silhouette and unique, bohemian style details. It features a 4 1/2" center dent pinch front crown, 3 3/4" brim and a one-of-a-kind hand-dyed silk cord with faux chain double wrap hatband and two-tone concho detail. Handmade in the U.S.A. with a firm finish from high-quality wool felt, it’s finished with a moisture-wicking DRI-LEX® sweatband and satin liner for a comfortable, all-day fit.

St.John Experience item
St.John Experience
$200

Starting bid

Value - $700

St. John Luxury Dressing Room Experience with friends and $500 gift Certificate

Stetson Travel Bag item
Stetson Travel Bag
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

Pack it and go rolling bag for a person on the move

Cherese D Necklace item
Cherese D Necklace
$80

Starting bid

Value -$ 395

Cerese D Designer necklace - Mystic Jade, Micro Pave Cross Pendant Necklace

Cherese D Necklace item
Cherese D Necklace
$80

Starting bid

Value - $595

Cerese D Designer necklace - Grey Teardrop Shell Pearl Tassel Necklace

Arthur Court Designs item
Arthur Court Designs
$200

Starting bid

Vakue - $450

Arthur Court - Western Metal Napkin Ring (Two Sets of 4) and Longhorn Salad Bowl

Arthur Court Designs
$150

Starting bid

Value- $250

Arthur Court - Western Metal Napkin Ring

(Two Sets of 4)

Ivory Coast Textured Print item
Ivory Coast Textured Print
$700

Starting bid

Ivory Coast Textured Print

Vintage Chanel Brooch item
Vintage Chanel Brooch
$295

Starting bid

Classic Double C Design

Vintage Chanel Brooch item
Vintage Chanel Brooch
$295

Starting bid

Classic chanel Bottle design

Cedric brown Collection item
Cedric brown Collection item
Cedric brown Collection
$80

Starting bid

Value - 595

Handsome Men’s Tie and Women’s Silk Kimono

Print of Cedric Brown Artwork.

Fur Trimmed Poncho item
Fur Trimmed Poncho
$60

Starting bid

A statement of frontier elegance, this fur‑trimmed brown Western poncho blends warmth, style, and unmistakable cowboy‑country charm. Crafted in a deep, saddle‑brown tone, the poncho drapes effortlessly across the shoulders, creating a silhouette that feels both timeless and bold. The plush fur trim adds a touch of luxury—soft, full, and eye‑catching—making this piece perfect for cool nights under open skies, rodeo weekends, or any Western‑inspired event.

Queen’s Jewel Wine Glasses item
Queen’s Jewel Wine Glasses
$200

Starting bid

Set of 8

THE QUEENS' JEWELS Pink Cowgirl Boot Jeweled Stemmed Wine Glass, 21 oz.


IMAGINE DRINKING FROM THE MOST UNIQUE JEWELED WINE GLASS AT YOUR NEXT PARTY OR EVENT - These decorative wine glasses are sure to enhance the enjoyment of your next glass of wine or favorite cocktail.

Cowhide Wrought Iron Chair item
Cowhide Wrought Iron Chair
$250

Starting bid

Vakue $599

Cowhide wrought iron chair that can be broken down for quick storage

Sakowitz Red Sculptured Fox Vest w/ Leather Trim
$475

Starting bid

Retail $2500


Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Men’s Red Fox Bomber item
Sakowitz Men’s Red Fox Bomber
$3,900

Starting bid

Retail $12,500

Men’s Red Fox Bomber

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz White Fox Boa Stole with 3 Roll with Rhinestones item
Sakowitz White Fox Boa Stole with 3 Roll with Rhinestones item
Sakowitz White Fox Boa Stole with 3 Roll with Rhinestones
$950

Starting bid

Retail $7500

Sakowitz White Fox Boa Stole with 3 Roll with Rhinestones

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest with hood item
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest with hood item
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest with hood
$990

Starting bid

Retail - $4500

Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest with hood

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest Cheron Reversible item
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest Cheron Reversible item
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest Cheron Reversible
$990

Starting bid

Retail $6500

Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest Cheron Reversible with side zippers

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain w/ Chinchilla Tux item
Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain w/ Chinchilla Tux
$7,500

Starting bid

Retail $20,000

Sakowitz
Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain w/ Chinchilla Tux

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Ivory Sheared Sec Mink Vest item
Sakowitz Ivory Sheared Sec Mink Vest
$1,500

Starting bid

Retail $6500

Sakowitz
Ivory Sheared Sec Mink Vest

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Mahogany Mink Coat item
Sakowitz Mahogany Mink Coat item
Sakowitz Mahogany Mink Coat
$5,500

Starting bid

Retail $20,000

Sakowitz
Mahogany Mink Coat

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Red Fox Vest 3 Roll w/ Rhinestones
$2,100

Starting bid

Retail $8500

Sakowitz
Red Fox Vest 3 Roll w/ Rhinestones

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Crystal Fox Wrap item
Sakowitz Crystal Fox Wrap item
Sakowitz Crystal Fox Wrap
$1,000

Starting bid

Retail $5000

Sakowitz
Crystal Fox Wrap

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Grey Denim Jacket item
Sakowitz Grey Denim Jacket
$390

Starting bid

Retail $1500

Sakowitz
Grey Denim Jacket with Ranch Mink Trim

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Knit Sheared Rabbit Vest item
Sakowitz Black Knit Sheared Rabbit Vest
$500

Starting bid

Retail $2000

Sakowitz
Black Knit Sheared Rabbit Vest

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Python Red Capelet w/ Black Fox Trim item
Sakowitz Python Red Capelet w/ Black Fox Trim
$460

Starting bid

Retail $3,500

Sakowitz

ONLY ONE
Python Red Capelet

w/ Black Fox Trim

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Silver/ Golden Fox jacket item
Sakowitz Silver/ Golden Fox jacket
$1,600

Starting bid

Retail $7500

Sakowitz

Silver/ Golden Fox jacket

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Cashmere Cape with Fox Trim item
Sakowitz Black Cashmere Cape with Fox Trim
$1,400

Starting bid

Retail $6500

Sakowitz

Black Cashmere Cape with Fox Trim

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz White Mink Stroller w/ Fox Tuxedo Collar item
Sakowitz White Mink Stroller w/ Fox Tuxedo Collar item
Sakowitz White Mink Stroller w/ Fox Tuxedo Collar
$5,500

Starting bid

Retail $15000

Sakowitz

White Mink Stroller w/ Fox Tuxedo Collar

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Sheared Mink Jacket Reversible Rain item
Sakowitz Black Sheared Mink Jacket Reversible Rain
$3,800

Starting bid

Retail $14000

Sakowitz

Black Sheared Mink Jacket Reversible rain

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Dyed Denim Cashmere Capelet with Fox PomPoms item
Sakowitz Dyed Denim Cashmere Capelet with Fox PomPoms item
Sakowitz Dyed Denim Cashmere Capelet with Fox PomPoms
$500

Starting bid

Retail $4000

Sakowitz

Dyed Denim Cashmere Capelet with Fox pom poms

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Fox Stole item
Sakowitz Black Fox Stole item
Sakowitz Black Fox Stole item
Sakowitz Black Fox Stole
$1,300

Starting bid

Retail $6500

Sakowitz

Black Fox Stole with Tails

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain item
Sakowitz Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain
$4,500

Starting bid

Retail $14000

Sakowitz

Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Purple Sheared Mink Stroller w Fox Trim item
Sakowitz Purple Sheared Mink Stroller w Fox Trim
$5,500

Starting bid

Retail $15000

Sakowitz

Purple Sheared Mink Stroller with Fox Trim

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Black Mink Pull Thru Stole item
Sakowitz Black Mink Pull Thru Stole
$1,600

Starting bid

Retail $7500

Sakowitz

Black Mink Pull Thru Stole

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Camel Cashmere Cape item
Sakowitz Camel Cashmere Cape
$1,400

Starting bid

Retail $6500

Sakowitz

Camel Cashmere Cape

Free tailoring and Monogramming

Sakowitz Ranch Mink Vest Leather item
Sakowitz Ranch Mink Vest Leather
$1,700

Starting bid

Retail $8500

Sakowitz

Ranch Mink Vest Leather

Free tailoring and Monogramming

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