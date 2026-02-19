Sparks and Spurs - Silent Auction

Value - $150

Kick back Western-style with a good time from Axelrad Beer Garden.

Known for its colorful hammocks, lively patio atmosphere, and crowd-favorite happy hour,

Axelrad is the perfect place to sip, sway, and unwind. It’s a little rustic, a little funky, and

a whole lot of fun ..so saddle up and place your bid!





Assortment of IPA beers