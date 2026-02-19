Sparks and Spurs - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value - $350
Step into the swagger of the Wild West with this premium Cowboy’s Cigar & Whiskey Roundup. This luxury set is built for the modern outlaw who appreciates the finer things after a long day on the trail. It includes a handcrafted humidor, a precision cigar cutter, a bottle of top‑shelf whiskey, and six authentic Cuban cigars—each one ready to deliver a smooth, unforgettable smoke. Whether you’re unwinding under the stars or hosting a high‑end gathering, this collection brings pure Western sophistication. Saddle up and bid big—this is a rare treasure worthy of any true cowboy.
Starting bid
Value - $250
Step into the swagger of the Wild West with this premium Cowboy’s Cigar & Whiskey Roundup. This luxury set is built for the modern outlaw who appreciates the finer things after a long day on the trail. It includes portable humidor, a precision cigar cutter, a bottle of top‑shelf whiskey, and six authentic Cuban cigars—each one ready to deliver a smooth, unforgettable smoke. Whether you’re unwinding under the stars or hosting a high‑end gathering, this collection brings pure Western sophistication. Saddle up and bid big—this is a rare treasure worthy of any true cowboy.
Humidor
6 cigars
Bourbon
cigar cutter
cigar lighter
Starting bid
Value - $425
A little sparkle, a little sass, and a whole lot of glam.
Enjoy celebratory bubbles alongside beauty essentials that will have you blinking
beautifully all night long. This fabulous package also features a specialized laser
facial designed specifically for melanin-rich skin, helping to enhance radiance, even tone,
and reveal a luminous glow with expert care. It’s the perfect blend of confidence and celebration
because beauty should sparkle at every shade.
Starting bid
Value - $1200
Indulge in a curated collection of premium spirits designed to elevate
Starting bid
Value - $500
Uncork a little western charm with this beautifully curated crate of fine wines.
Starting bid
Value - $150
Kick back Western-style with a good time from Axelrad Beer Garden.
Known for its colorful hammocks, lively patio atmosphere, and crowd-favorite happy hour,
Axelrad is the perfect place to sip, sway, and unwind. It’s a little rustic, a little funky, and
a whole lot of fun ..so saddle up and place your bid!
Assortment of IPA beers
Starting bid
Value - $250
This all-inclusive VIP experience takes self-care to a whole new level.
From shoe shine to scalp massage, facial refreshers, and hand treatments,
you’ll leave feeling polished, pampered, and rejuvenated.
GENTS Men certificate
Grooming & manicure set
candle
Starting bid
Value $500
Turn heads with this vibrant red bag by Mz Beezley Leatherworks and modern day jewelry certficate
by Gorjana. A striking accessory set that adds flair to any outfit, day, or night.
Mz. Beezley Leatherworks
Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card
Earrings
Starting bid
Value - 500
No need to wrangle your wallet this roundup of gift cards has you covered.
From bites to buys, you’ll be saddled up for shopping and dining success
Starting bid
Value $600
Enjoy a charming carriage ride around town in River Oaks rea to view the Christmas lights in December, then toast the evening with a Spark & Spur wine glass.
A relaxing, magical experience perfect for unwinding in style
Starting bid
Value - $400
Saddle up for a head-to-toe glow-up! This beauty bundle includes a gift card from Steven Colecolors Coleman plus a gorgeous lipstick, a pampering gift card, cuticle oil, and scrub from Shades The Nail Bar in Sienna, TX, and expert hair styling services from Mass Appeal by Episodes, owned and operated by Donita Conner Bessard. Complete with extra beauty tools and a chic small vanity mirror, this package has everything you need to spark confidence from sunset to spotlight.
Starting bid
Value - $500
Experience the thrill of the West with this exclusive Van Cleef & Arpels perfume trio, each a masterpiece that embodies sophistication, adventure, and daring allure. Perfect for collectors or anyone who loves a fragrance that tells a story.
Starting bid
Value $600
Dramatic color-dragged stripes complement a bright, bold bouquet. Our Courtly Check® Large Vase is a just-right-height centerpiece to enhance conversation without getting in the way. Fill with roses for an impressive dinner party gift.
Starting bid
Value $300
This western-inspired fashion hat makes a statement with its bold silhouette and unique, bohemian style details. It features a 4 1/2" center dent pinch front crown, 3 3/4" brim and a one-of-a-kind hand-dyed silk cord with faux chain double wrap hatband and two-tone concho detail. Handmade in the U.S.A. with a firm finish from high-quality wool felt, it’s finished with a moisture-wicking DRI-LEX® sweatband and satin liner for a comfortable, all-day fit.
Starting bid
Value - $700
St. John Luxury Dressing Room Experience with friends and $500 gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value $200
Pack it and go rolling bag for a person on the move
Starting bid
Value -$ 395
Cerese D Designer necklace - Mystic Jade, Micro Pave Cross Pendant Necklace
Starting bid
Value - $595
Cerese D Designer necklace - Grey Teardrop Shell Pearl Tassel Necklace
Starting bid
Vakue - $450
Arthur Court - Western Metal Napkin Ring (Two Sets of 4) and Longhorn Salad Bowl
Starting bid
Value- $250
Arthur Court - Western Metal Napkin Ring
(Two Sets of 4)
Starting bid
Ivory Coast Textured Print
Starting bid
Classic Double C Design
Starting bid
Classic chanel Bottle design
Starting bid
Value - 595
Handsome Men’s Tie and Women’s Silk Kimono
Print of Cedric Brown Artwork.
Starting bid
A statement of frontier elegance, this fur‑trimmed brown Western poncho blends warmth, style, and unmistakable cowboy‑country charm. Crafted in a deep, saddle‑brown tone, the poncho drapes effortlessly across the shoulders, creating a silhouette that feels both timeless and bold. The plush fur trim adds a touch of luxury—soft, full, and eye‑catching—making this piece perfect for cool nights under open skies, rodeo weekends, or any Western‑inspired event.
Starting bid
Set of 8
THE QUEENS' JEWELS Pink Cowgirl Boot Jeweled Stemmed Wine Glass, 21 oz.
IMAGINE DRINKING FROM THE MOST UNIQUE JEWELED WINE GLASS AT YOUR NEXT PARTY OR EVENT - These decorative wine glasses are sure to enhance the enjoyment of your next glass of wine or favorite cocktail.
Starting bid
Vakue $599
Cowhide wrought iron chair that can be broken down for quick storage
Starting bid
Retail $2500
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $12,500
Men’s Red Fox Bomber
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $7500
Sakowitz White Fox Boa Stole with 3 Roll with Rhinestones
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail - $4500
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest with hood
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $6500
Sakowitz Red/ Black Rex Rabbit Vest Cheron Reversible with side zippers
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $20,000
Sakowitz
Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain w/ Chinchilla Tux
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $6500
Sakowitz
Ivory Sheared Sec Mink Vest
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $20,000
Sakowitz
Mahogany Mink Coat
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $8500
Sakowitz
Red Fox Vest 3 Roll w/ Rhinestones
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $5000
Sakowitz
Crystal Fox Wrap
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $1500
Sakowitz
Grey Denim Jacket with Ranch Mink Trim
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $2000
Sakowitz
Black Knit Sheared Rabbit Vest
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $3,500
Sakowitz
ONLY ONE
Python Red Capelet
w/ Black Fox Trim
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $7500
Sakowitz
Silver/ Golden Fox jacket
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $6500
Sakowitz
Black Cashmere Cape with Fox Trim
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $15000
Sakowitz
White Mink Stroller w/ Fox Tuxedo Collar
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $14000
Sakowitz
Black Sheared Mink Jacket Reversible rain
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $4000
Sakowitz
Dyed Denim Cashmere Capelet with Fox pom poms
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $6500
Sakowitz
Black Fox Stole with Tails
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $14000
Sakowitz
Black Sheared Mink Stroller Rev Rain
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $15000
Sakowitz
Purple Sheared Mink Stroller with Fox Trim
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $7500
Sakowitz
Black Mink Pull Thru Stole
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $6500
Sakowitz
Camel Cashmere Cape
Free tailoring and Monogramming
Starting bid
Retail $8500
Sakowitz
Ranch Mink Vest Leather
Free tailoring and Monogramming
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