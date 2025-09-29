Offered by

Bay Area Performing Arts Movement

About this shop

Sparta Indoor Percussion 2026 Membership Fees

Registration and Banquet Fee - Due Oct. 7th, 2025
$270

Registration and Banquet Fee is due when you turn in your financial agreement. Please email Financial Agreement to [email protected]

Installment Plan - First Payment - Due Oct. 31st 2025
$750

Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.

Installment Plan - Second Payment - Due Nov. 30th 2025
$750

Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.

Installment Plan - Third Payment - Due Dec. 31st 2025
$750

Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.

Installment Plan - Fourth Payment - Due Jan 31st 2025
$600

Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.

Volunteer Hours Buyout
$160

Each member has a required 8-hours of volunteer time to complete by family members or friends. If that commitment cannot be made, a $160 buyout releases you from that requirement.

Add a donation for Bay Area Performing Arts Movement

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!