Sparta Indoor Percussion 2026 Membership Fees

Offered by
About this shop
Registration and Banquet Fee is due when you turn in your financial agreement. Please email Financial Agreement to [email protected]
Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.
Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.
Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.
Choose this if you opt to pay the installment plan.
Each member has a required 8-hours of volunteer time to complete by family members or friends. If that commitment cannot be made, a $160 buyout releases you from that requirement.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!