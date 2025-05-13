1st Annual Spartan Cheer Gaming Night

Ticket includes food, 10,000 Spartan Bucks for Gaming, and 1 entry into a prize drawing.
Rebuy Spartan Bucks
$10
10,000 Spartan Bucks
Drawing Prizes/In-Kind Prize Sponsorship
$100
The "Drawing Prizes/In-Kind Prize" Sponsorship provides the sponsor with the following benefit- Signage placed directly at the prize table for maximum viewing-
The "Drawing Prizes/In-Kind Prize" Sponsorship provides the sponsor with the following benefit- Signage placed directly at the prize table for maximum viewing-
Backhand Spring Gaming Table Sponsorship
$200
The "Spartan Backhand Spring Gaming Table" Sponsorship provides the sponsor with the following benefit: Signage placed directly on/at the sponsored gaming table for maximum viewing by all gaming participants.
Double Backhand Spring Sponsorship
$250
The "Double Backhand Spring" Sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 1st Annual Spartan Cheer Booster gaming Night Event- Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips, and social media mentions.
Spartan Meal Sponsorship
$500
The " Spartan Meal" Sponsorship recognizes the sponsor for underwriting the expenses associated with the dinner meal for the 1st Annual spartan Cheer Booster gaming Night and provides the following benefit to the sponsor: Signage at the event recognizing the sponsorship of the evening's meal, Signage posted on the food service table for maximum viewing, and Recognition one flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips.
Spartan Layout
$500
The "Spartan Layout" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: - Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 1st Annual Cheer Gaming Night Event - Signage posted in the main gaming area – Name on t-shirt as event sponsor, Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips - One (1) Event Ticket - Social media mentions
Spartan Grand Champion
$750
The "Spartan Grand Champion" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: -Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 1st Annual Spartan Cheer Gaming Event - Signage posted in the main gaming area, Name on t-shirt as event sponsor - Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips - Two (2) event tickets - Social media mentions.
Spartan State Champion
$1,000
The "Spartan State Champion" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 1st Annual Cheer Gaming Night Event - Medium Signage posted in the main gaming area, Name on t-shirt as event sponsor– Logo on mobile cheer banner that will be showcased at all football games and a banner that will hang on the fence in front of practice field for maximum viewing - Medium logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips - Two (2) event tickets - Social media mention
Spartan National Champion
$2,500
The "Spartan National Champion" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: - Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 1st Annual Spartan Gaming Night Event – Large signage posted in the main gaming area, Name on t-shirt as event sponsor - Logo on mobile cheer banner that will be showcased at all football games and a 4x6 Banner that will hang on the fence in front of practice field for maximum viewing. Large logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips - Four (4) event tickets - Social media mentions.
