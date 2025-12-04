Spartan End Zone Club's Shop

Got a Spartan football player or fan? Keep them warm and dry all year with this fabulous, fleece lined, water resistant blanket. 50 X 60. Special zip pocket for holding keys or cell phone, and an attached elastic band for easy containment. Absolutely perfect for brisk days in the bleachers or as a blanket on the grass to keep you dry! Black with blue fleece- choice of two designs, Spartan Head or Spartan football. Delivered with holiday ribbon and two hot chocolate packs for a cozy holiday gift by Dec. 22!