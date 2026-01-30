Silent Auction - J&B's VIP Bus Experience

Over $750 total value!





The J&Bs Shuttle Bus will pick up the winner and 13 passengers (at one location) and drive them to and from our "For the Love of the Game" event in style on March 7th.





A cooler of beverages and snacks will be provided on the bus.





Each rider will receive a Spartan koozie, presented by our event sponsor RBC, and one ticket for a drink of your choice at the event.





No need for Ubers or the hassle of finding parking.





Tips for the driver are appreciated.