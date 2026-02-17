Spartans 8U Baseball Raffle

🎉Support Our 8U Boys Baseball Team Raffle! ⚾️



We're raising funds to support our Boys 8U baseball team, and we have TWO amazing prizes up for grabs!



🏆Prize #1: Homerun! $200 worth of gift cards!

🌴Prize #2: 8 Day / 7 Night Travel Vacation Voucher



Don't miss your chance to win while supporting a great group of young athletes! Thank you for helping our team grow, compete, and have an unforgettable season!



*Once we pick our winners - If you are a winner we will reach out to you via phone, email and text. Raffle is over on March 31, 2026 at 11:59PM. You will have 72 hours to claim your winnings. If you do not claim your winnings we will pull a new winner and give someone else a chance.*