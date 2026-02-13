Spay and Neuter Costs

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Vaccinations and a Microchip for one pet.
For those electing NO microchip for one pet, vaccines only.
For (1) male cat - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.
For (1) female cat - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.
For (1) male dog - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.
For (1) female dog - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.
Flea Treatement for (1) dog - Provides (1) Month of flea tx/prevention
Flea Treatement for (1) cat - Provides (1) Month of flea tx/prevention
Flea Treatement for dogs - Provides (4) Months of flea tx/prevention
Flea Treatement for cats - Provides (4) Months of flea tx/prevention
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!