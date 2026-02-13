Center Valley Animal Rescue

Offered by

Center Valley Animal Rescue

About this shop

Spay and Neuter Costs

Vaccines + Microchip item
Vaccines + Microchip item
Vaccines + Microchip
$50

Vaccinations and a Microchip for one pet.

Vaccines Only item
Vaccines Only
$30

For those electing NO microchip for one pet, vaccines only.

CAT - NEUTER item
CAT - NEUTER
$75

For (1) male cat - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.

CAT - SPAY item
CAT - SPAY
$95

For (1) female cat - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.

DOG - NEUTER item
DOG - NEUTER
$100

For (1) male dog - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.

DOG - SPAY item
DOG - SPAY
$120

For (1) female dog - Price includes the surgery, vaccinations, and a microchip.

DOG - Para Defense - Single Dose item
DOG - Para Defense - Single Dose
$10

Flea Treatement for (1) dog - Provides (1) Month of flea tx/prevention

CAT - Para Defense - Single Dose item
CAT - Para Defense - Single Dose
$8

Flea Treatement for (1) cat - Provides (1) Month of flea tx/prevention

DOG - Para Defense - 4 Pack item
DOG - Para Defense - 4 Pack
$35

Flea Treatement for dogs - Provides (4) Months of flea tx/prevention

CAT - Para Defense - 4 Pack item
CAT - Para Defense - 4 Pack
$28

Flea Treatement for cats - Provides (4) Months of flea tx/prevention

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!