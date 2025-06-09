SPAY IT WITH LOVE 2025 ONLINE AUCTION!

This hand made item is 18 inch tall and 14 wide.
Tastefully done by inlaying 42 different colored and shaped pieces cedar & pine wood into a frame to create a mosaic-like picture.
Invaluable.
Local pick up/delivery in Kitsap County, Port Townsend, Port Angeles, Gig Harbor, Tacoma area
CAN ALSO PERSONALLY TRANSPORTED TO WINNING BIDDER IN MALAYSIA TO ARRANGE COLLECTION IN KLANG VALLEY /IPOH AREA.
Tracyton Movie House Get Entertained, Eat & Play!
$30
Starting bid
Support Bremerton's locally-owned movie & arcade house, where they bring a VIP experience to movie-goers of all ages.
Enjoy luxurious seating, state-of-the-art sound and visuals, arcade games, good food & a personalized service for an unforgettable cinematic journey. Experience the magic of movies with the comfort and exclusivity you deserve!
VALUE:$40
Gift card will be mailed to winning bidder.
Benihana Gift Certificate!
$15
Starting bid
Portland goers, grab a gift card for Benihana! Valid nationwide.
Welcome to Benihana, where you’ll find a dining experience unlike any other! Highly skilled and well-trained, your personal chef will entertain you while cooking such favorites as steak, chicken, seafood and fresh vegetables in traditional Japanese style on a hibachi table. Reservations are recommended at select locations
VALUE:$20
Gift card will be mailed to winning bidder
Virtual Game for 6 People!
$50
Starting bid
Our video games are designed specifically for virtual team building—to strengthen team skills and maximize employee engagement in a new and outrageous way. They’re fast-paced, fun, and highly interactive with a healthy dose of competition.
We offer 2 Game Packs! Take on three video games per Game Pack. Points earned during each 10-minute game give you more time to conquer the bomb in the grand finale.
Every Beat The Bomb Virtual booking includes:
1-hr hosted gaming experience
A dedicated expert game host
Leaderboard results
FREE team photos and videos
Value: $105.00
Delivery Method: Certificate Will be emailed to the winner
2N stay 1905 Basin Park hotel, Eureka Springs AR for 2!
$200
Starting bid
Welcome to the 1905 Basin Park Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Our downtown Eureka Springs hotel offers a unique blend of vintage charm and modern amenities, making it the perfect choice for your next vacation or special event. As the only full-service hotel in the area, we offer our guests daily activities, bellman services, a shuttle and 24-hour front desk to make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
Valid until 5/01/2026
Value: $322
Gift Certificate will be mailed to winner.
2 Tix Oasis Live at the Rose Bowl, CA Saturday Sept 6,2025!
$632
Starting bid
OASIS LIVE '25
Sat · Sep 06, 2025 · 7:30 PM
Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California
Sec 16-L, Row 44, Seat 3 - 4
STARTING BID IS FACE VALUE FOR 2 Tix
We bought these for our family but unfortunately they cannot make it.
Important Event Info:
The tour has also chosen to delay ticket transfer until shortly before the event.
Must have a valid ticketmaster account/email to transfer.
Donated by: Titian Niosi , F5 Lead Volunteer
Pop & Chowder in Seattle!
$60
Starting bid
Value:$89
2 tickets to MOMOP ( Museum of Pop Culture ) + $25 Ivar's gift card
Tickets expire May 31,2026
Give the strays a gift of compassion!
$35
Starting bid
Donation only , no item. Your donation will directly go to our spay& neuter fund to reduce the population of street dogs being cared for by rescuers in a humane manner.
All gift of compassion photos feature the face of a street dog our team has sterilized
No more than one bidder per item please.
If you do not see any more gift of compassion items here, please visit site below to give a one time donation.
Thank you so much!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/47f0a7a9-9fd5-4d2e-8997-55a438c5a3aa
All US bidders will receive a tax exempt receipt.
Seafair Festival Package for four (4)!
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a Seafair Weekend Summer Package for four (4) – one day pass to be used on any day of
the festival – Friday, August 1 or Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3, 2025.
Your package will contain the following:
*Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival
* Four (4) Pit Access Passes for the same chosen day
Seafair Weekend is the culmination of the summer long Seafair Festival. Known and loved as
an unofficial Seattle holiday, Seafair Weekend offers the best sights, sounds, tastes, and action
of the summer and includes something for all ages and passions in the air, water, and land.
At Seafair Weekend Festival, you will experience:
*The fastest boats on water in the Hydroplane Cup
* The spectacular Boeing Seafair Air Show featuring the Blue Angels
*Festival Food Court & Beer Gardens
* Music Stage, Kids Zone, and Interactive Sponsor Displays
Ticket redemption will need to be completed by Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Redemption information will be emailed to the winner
Estimated Value:$200
Lets Roam Family Scavenger Hunt Six Pack! Up to 10 players
$50
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE- 1 of 3
Scavenger hunts take you from spot to spot in the city to help you explore the world! Can be used for any of our 600+ city scavenger hunts around the world.
Every scavenger hunt can be custom modified to be a team building scavenger hunt.
Each person will receive photo challenges, trivia, and other activities for everyone to do together, including children over 5, so everyone can have an interactive role. Within the hunt there is a "Youngster" character designed specifically for kids to have a great time. If someone does not have their own device, you can have up to 4 characters on a single device. Their app will let you know when to pass the device to a particular character when it's their turn!
Easy to use -select the city you want to explore, pick your activity, download the Let's Roam app, and you're ready to go!
Learn more and to find locations visit :
https://www.letsroam.com/
VALUE:$90
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
Give the strays a gift of compassion!
$50
Starting bid
Donation only , no item. Your donation will directly go to our spay& neuter fund to reduce the population of street dogs being cared for by rescuers in a humane manner.
All gift of compassion photos feature the face of a street dog our team has sterilized
No more than one bidder per item please.
If you do not see any more gift of compassion items here, please visit site below to give a one time donation.
Thank you so much!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/47f0a7a9-9fd5-4d2e-8997-55a438c5a3aa
All US bidders will receive a tax exempt receipt.
Date Night Scavenger Hunt Two Pack for 2 players!
$40
Starting bid
2 AVAILABLE- 1 of 2
Scavenger hunts take you from spot to spot in the city to help you explore the world! Can be used for any of our 600+ city scavenger hunts around the world.
Work with your date to solve clues and learn about each other along the way. Our activities lead you through some of the most scenic parts of a city, past enticing pubs, restaurants, and coffee shops. You can add a bit more of romantic spice to your hunt with our date night theme
Easy to use -select the city you want to explore, pick your activity, download the Let's Roam app, and you're ready to go!
Learn more and to find locations visit :
https://www.letsroam.com/
VALUE:$65
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
A day of summer fun with food & drink in beautiful Edmonds !
$55
Starting bid
Edmonds, a vibrant city located just 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles south of Everett, is easy to reach by Amtrak and Sound Transit commuter rail, Community Transit buses, Washington State Ferries, automobiles and bicycles.
Package includes:
* tastings for 2 at Scratch Distillery- enjoy handcraft delicious spirits from scratch, using non-GMO, organic ingredients from Washington. Their gin, vodka, and whiskey are made by hand, with care and love.
* A nice meal at Girardi's where cooking is a passion. They provide an excellent dining experience to their guests
Edmonds was a well-established town by the turn of the century and the present urban form preserves many characteristics of its historic origins. The community's location along the west-facing slopes of Puget Sound provides many amenities, including extensive views of the water and Olympic Mountains, access to four beaches and waterfront parks, and convenient access to a compact, walkable downtown area.
Value: $70
Vouchers will be mailed to winner
Homemade Indian Dinner for 4 Hosted or Delivered
$500
Starting bid
Special homemade Indian Dinner for 4
Enjoy a delicious, 5 course homemade Indian dinner with love from Namita Gill M.D and her Italian sous chef spouse.
Namita who grew up in the vibrant landscapes of Malaysia, her roots deeply intertwined with her Indian heritage. Her mother, originally from New Delhi, carried with her the rich traditions of North Indian cuisine, passing them down with love and care. Today, her dishes tell a story — one of heritage, migration, and the enduring bond between a mother and daughter.
Spice level will be catered to each individual.
* Will be paired with a glass of local white wine or mango lassi
Menu:
First Course: Indian Salad with garbanzo beans, cucumber & mild Indian spices
Second Course: Tandoori Shrimp Or Paneer
Third Course: Small plate of garlic naan with yellow dhal/ lentils & spinach
Fourth Course: Chicken Or Vegetable Dum Biryani
Desert: Lychee Ice Cream
* Can be hosted at Namita's home in Tracyton, WA while enjoying views of the Olympic Mountains and Dyers Inlet
* Entire Package can also be delivered to winning bidders home within Kitsap County & Gig Harbor area
* Date will need to be mutually agreed upon.
Winning bidder will be notified by email .
Kong Dog Mystery Box!
$90
Starting bid
Kong raffle boxes are around $150 in value. They include assorted toys and treats!
For Local Pick Up/Delivery only in Kitsap County, Port Townsend, Port Angeles, Gig Harbor, Tacoma area
Scratch Distillery tour & tasting for up to 8 in Edmonds WA!
$135
Starting bid
We are Scratch Distillery. We handcraft delicious spirits from scratch, using non-GMO, organic ingredients from Washington. Our gin, vodka, and whiskey are made by hand, with care and love.
We usually arrange these at 1:30pm on a Saturday or Sunday slightly before we open the distillery
Value: $200- this item is usually only made available to club members
Winner will be notified by email with fulfillment instructions.
Date Night Scavenger Hunt Two Pack for 2 players!
$40
Starting bid
2 AVAILABLE- 2 of 2
Scavenger hunts take you from spot to spot in the city to help you explore the world! Can be used for any of our 600+ city scavenger hunts around the world.
Work with your date to solve clues and learn about each other along the way. Our activities lead you through some of the most scenic parts of a city, past enticing pubs, restaurants, and coffee shops. You can add a bit more of romantic spice to your hunt with our date night theme
Easy to use -select the city you want to explore, pick your activity, download the Let's Roam app, and you're ready to go!
Learn more and to find locations visit :
https://www.letsroam.com/
VALUE:$65
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
Foursome of Golf at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
$400
Starting bid
Play golf where eagles soar. Sculpted from stunning verdant terrain in the shadows of the Cascade Mountains by iconic golfer and golf course designer Jack Nicklaus, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge's par-72, 7,264-yard championship layout adds yet another chapter to the storied legacy of the Golden Bear - renowned for creating some of the most extraordinary golf layouts in the world.
Dense stands of towering firs frame wide emerald green fairways and manicured greens, with picturesque water features and panoramic mountain views around every turn creating both strategic diversity and a breathtaking backdrop for golf. While challenging for professional golfers who annually compete in the PGA TOUR Champions' Boeing Classic, the course features multiple tees on each hole, enabling golfers of all abilities an opportunity to enjoy Washington's only Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Course. Adding to the allure, golfers share the course with an array of indigenous wildlife species - with an eagle sanctuary located on the 14th hole.
OUTINGS: Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, charity fundraiser or just an enjoyable day of golf with friends, we pride ourselves on delivering flawlessly executed golf tournaments and outings that exceed your expectations at every turn.
Our spectacular golf course and luxurious club amenities make The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge a memorable locale for golf and socializing.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Tuesday - Thursday October to April Only. Book within 12 months of purchase. Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance.
Range balls included. $20 per player cart fee
1/2D Whale & Wildlife Watching for 2 on the San Juan Clipper
$150
Starting bid
Half-Day Whale & Wildlife Watching tour for two on the San Juan Clipper!
half-day whale watching tour that departs from Pier 69 in Seattle. This 3-5 hour tour explores the Salish Sea, focusing on wildlife sightings, including orcas, humpback whales, and other marine life. The tour includes an onboard naturalist and a guaranteed whale sighting experience
Includes all fees with no blackout dates!
Expires: October 12, 2025
(Must book & travel by expiration date)
VALUE:$ 214-286
Virtual Income Tax Analysis courtesy of Remis & Associates
$200
Starting bid
2 AVAILABLE
This exclusive offer includes:
Obtaining an official IRS Tax Transcript for either (1) Business Entity or (1) Individual/Couple filing Single, Married Filing Jointly, Head of Household, or Married Filing Separately
A comprehensive review of your tax situation, including past and present filings
Expert advice on potential resolution strategies tailored to your unique financial circumstances
Personalized recommendations designed to optimize your tax position and minimize liabilities
Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, and wage garnishments with actionable guidance
Guidance on tax compliance best practices to prevent future issues
Analysis of potential tax relief programs, including offers in compromise, installment agreements, penalty abatements, and hardship provisions
A one-on-one virtual consultation with a seasoned tax professional to discuss your case in depth and address your concerns.
Adam B. Remis, CPA
Owner
The Accounting Doctor
Adam B Remis, CPA Owner - Remis & Associates LLC dba The Accounting Doctor www.theaccountingdoctor.com
Value: $1000
Delivery Method: Certificate Will be emailed to the winner
5 days/4 nights resort in Cancun Mexico- 2 adults,2 children
$475
Starting bid
3 PACKAGES AVAILABLE- ( 1 of 3 )
5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
Stays are provided at either the Ocean Spa Hotel (www.oceanspahotel.com) or the Laguna Suites (www.lagunasuites.com.mx), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits - What this means is that although guests will be staying at either the Ocean Spa Hotel or the Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, they will be able to enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel.
Additional fees: only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night
All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date
This exclusive offer is valued at $895 USD
Guardian Cellars Tasting, Woodinvill for 4 & 2 bottles wine
$95
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine tasting for 4 and two bottles of their 2023 Angel Sauvignon Blanc.
The guardian tasting rooms is located in Woodinville’s Hollywood District . The place is lovely & the are ready to pour you a glass!
GIFT CERTIFICATE WILL BE MAILED TO AUCTION WINNER AND WE WILL ARRANGE A DROP OFF OF THE WINE!
Virtual Income Tax Analysis courtesy of Remis & Associates
$200
Starting bid
2 AVAILABLE
This exclusive offer includes:
Obtaining an official IRS Tax Transcript for either (1) Business Entity or (1) Individual/Couple filing Single, Married Filing Jointly, Head of Household, or Married Filing Separately
A comprehensive review of your tax situation, including past and present filings
Expert advice on potential resolution strategies tailored to your unique financial circumstances
Personalized recommendations designed to optimize your tax position and minimize liabilities
Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, and wage garnishments with actionable guidance
Guidance on tax compliance best practices to prevent future issues
Analysis of potential tax relief programs, including offers in compromise, installment agreements, penalty abatements, and hardship provisions
A one-on-one virtual consultation with a seasoned tax professional to discuss your case in depth and address your concerns.
Adam B. Remis, CPA
Owner
The Accounting Doctor
Adam B Remis, CPA Owner - Remis & Associates LLC dba The Accounting Doctor www.theaccountingdoctor.com
Value: $1000
Delivery Method: Certificate Will be emailed to the winner
5 days/4 nights resort in Cancun Mexico- 2 adults,2 children
$475
Starting bid
3 PACKAGES AVAILABLE- (2 of 3 )
5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
Stays are provided at either
the Ocean Spa Hotel (www.oceanspahotel.com) or
the Laguna Suites (www.lagunasuites.com.mx),
both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits - What this means is that although guests will be staying at either the Ocean Spa Hotel or the Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, they will be able to enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel.
Additional fees: only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night
All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date
This exclusive offer is valued at $895 USD
VILLAGE THEATRE 2 tickets- Issaquah / Everett
$65
Starting bid
Valid Events 2025-2026 Mainstage Season include:
Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon
9 to 5 the Musical
Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
We Ain’t Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Musical
The lucky winner will be credited with the vouchers, eligible to be redeemed in-person or via email or phone.
VALUE: $105
Tasting for 2 at Scratch Distillery in Edmonds, WA!
$20
Starting bid
We are Scratch Distillery. We handcraft delicious spirits from scratch, using non-GMO, organic ingredients from Washington. Our gin, vodka, and whiskey are made by hand, with care and love.
Value:$30
Voucher will be mailed to winner
Signed Mutts Comics print by Patrick
$55
Starting bid
Created by Patrick McDonnell in 1994, MUTTS follows the heartwarming adventures of Earl the dog, Mooch the cat, and an endearing cast of animal and human pals. It has captured the hearts of millions, garnering international recognition for its gentle humor and powerful themes of kindness, compassion, and friendship.
An Award-Winning, 30-Year History
Since its debut in 1995, MUTTS has appeared in over 700 newspapers and 20 countries around the world, with an estimated readership of 80 million.
MUTTS has received multiple awards, both for comic strip excellence and for its themes of animal protection. In 1999 Patrick won the Reuben, the highest honor given by the National Cartoonists Society.
VALUE:$150
5 days/4 nights resort in Cancun Mexico- 2 adults,2 children
$475
Starting bid
3 PACKAGES AVAILABLE- (3 of 3)
5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
Stays are provided at either the Ocean Spa Hotel (www.oceanspahotel.com) or the Laguna Suites (www.lagunasuites.com.mx), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits - What this means is that although guests will be staying at either the Ocean Spa Hotel or the Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, they will be able to enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel.
Additional fees: only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night
All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date
This exclusive offer is valued at $895 USD
Lets Roam Family Scavenger Hunt Six Pack! Up to 10 players
$50
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE- 3 of 3
Scavenger hunts take you from spot to spot in the city to help you explore the world! Can be used for any of our 600+ city scavenger hunts around the world.
Every scavenger hunt can be custom modified to be a team building scavenger hunt.
Each person will receive photo challenges, trivia, and other activities for everyone to do together, including children over 5, so everyone can have an interactive role. Within the hunt there is a "Youngster" character designed specifically for kids to have a great time. If someone does not have their own device, you can have up to 4 characters on a single device. Their app will let you know when to pass the device to a particular character when it's their turn!
Easy to use -select the city you want to explore, pick your activity, download the Let's Roam app, and you're ready to go!
Learn more and to find locations visit :
https://www.letsroam.com/
VALUE:$90
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
Big 5 Sporting Goods Gift Certificate
$15
Starting bid
VALID IN STORE ONLY at ALL BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS LOCATIONS
EXPIRES November 3, 2025
VALUE:$25
Certificate for One Month of Standard Tutoring Package
$100
Starting bid
Camp Homework's mission is to help students improve grades and increase confidence in school. We work with k-12 students to enhance their subject knowledge, help with homework, and increase test scores. Our tutors make a difference.
This one-month tutoring package includes eight online tutoring sessions. You may find out more about us at Camp Homework.com. Part of our commitment is giving back to the communities we serve. By bidding on this certificate, you will not only help your child be more successful in school and help this organization, but you will also help a child in the Philippines or India go to school. We use part ofour profits to sponsor children from impoverished communities in the Philippines and India to allow them to get an education.
The BESTINVESTMENT you can make is the EDUCATION of your child!
Retail Value: $200.00
Redeem By Aug 31, 2025
Donated by: Camp Homework
Valid for new students/families only. Limit 1 per household. cannot be combined with any other offers. No cash value.
The certificate includes tutoring for 3rd- 12th grade in Mathematics, English, Social Studies & Basic Science. Excludes Foreign Language, Advanced Classes and College Prep Classes.
Excludes Early Childhood Tutoring ( Pre- K to 2nd grade ).
Give the strays a gift of compassion!
$35
Starting bid
Donation only , no item. Your donation will directly go to our spay& neuter fund to reduce the population of street dogs being cared for by rescuers in a humane manner.
All gift of compassion photos feature the face of a street dog our team has sterilized
No more than one bidder per item please.
If you do not see any more gift of compassion items here, please visit site below to give a one time donation.
Thank you so much!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/47f0a7a9-9fd5-4d2e-8997-55a438c5a3aa
All US bidders will receive a tax exempt receipt.
Enjoy Dinner while exploring Seattle at Mioposto!
$65
Starting bid
Visit us at any of their four neighborhood locations in Mt. Baker, Ravenna, Admiral, and Mercer Island. Open daily for brunch/lunch, happy hour, and dinner.
Established in 2006, Mioposto is a family-owned pizzeria, bar, and Italian kitchen focusing on open-flame cooking and big, hand-crafted flavors. We’re committed to using real ingredients and building community one relationship at a time.
From open-flame pizzas and Italian share plates to our signature ribeye, plus expertly crafted cocktails and a thoughtfully curated wine list, we offer something for everyone.
Value:$100
Gift Card will be mailed to winner
Enjoy The View Up the Space needle for 2!
$50
Starting bid
2 Space Needle GA Tickets
Enjoy an elevated experience! The Space Needle was born out of ambition and dreams. Out of passion, risk, and the insatiable quest to show the world what comes next. The Loupe is the world’s first and only revolving glass floor. Experience thrilling views of the city below
Value:$80
4 tickets to the Museum of Glass in Tacoma this summer!
$50
Starting bid
The Museum of Glass (MOG) is a 75,000-square-foot (7,000 m2) contemporary art museum in Tacoma, Washington, dedicated to the medium of glass.[2] Since its founding in 2002, the Museum of Glass has been committed to creating a space for the celebration of the studio glass movement through nurturing artists, implementing education, and encouraging creativity
Value:$88
Expires:09/06/2025
Lets Roam Family Scavenger Hunt Six Pack! Up to 10 players
$50
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE- 2 of 3
Scavenger hunts take you from spot to spot in the city to help you explore the world! Can be used for any of our 600+ city scavenger hunts around the world.
Every scavenger hunt can be custom modified to be a team building scavenger hunt.
Each person will receive photo challenges, trivia, and other activities for everyone to do together, including children over 5, so everyone can have an interactive role. Within the hunt there is a "Youngster" character designed specifically for kids to have a great time. If someone does not have their own device, you can have up to 4 characters on a single device. Their app will let you know when to pass the device to a particular character when it's their turn!
Easy to use -select the city you want to explore, pick your activity, download the Let's Roam app, and you're ready to go!
Learn more and to find locations visit :
https://www.letsroam.com/
VALUE:$90
Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder
4 Tickets to the Museum of Flight Seattle!
$75
Starting bid
The Museum of Flight is the largest independent, non-profit air and space museum in the world! With over 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, dozens of exhibits and experiences and a world-class library, the museum and its people bring mankind's incredible history of flight to life.
Value:$116
Tickets Expire: 12/31/2026
Tickets will be mailed to winner.
BARK BOX! Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. This certificate is valid on both the Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on our Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!
CERTIFICATE WILL BE EMAILED TO WINNER FOR ONLINE REDEMPTION
Alderbrook Resort & Spa One Night Stay
$200
Starting bid
Union WA
Alderbrook Resort & Spa One Night Stay in a Luxurious Courtyard View Guest Room
Nestled in the Washington State community of Union, Alderbrook Resort & Spa has been a cherished gathering place since 1913. Renowned for their warm, friendly service and seasonal Northwest cuisine sourced from local partners, this luxury resort has undergone extensive renovations, including remodeled guestrooms, cottages, and lodge.
Value:$285
Expires 04/01/2026
Gift Certificate will be mailed to winner.
Great Wolf Lodge Exciting Family Package! Stay, Play, Eat!
$550
Starting bid
WELCOME TO WASHINGTON'S NEWLY RENOVATED BEST INDOOR WATER PARK!
With an indoor water park kept at a warm 84 degrees year-round, your pack can enjoy a world of fun—all under one roof.
PACKAGE VALUE: $798
Package Includes:
* One night Stay in a Family Suite with 4 Waterpark Passes Included. Suite Features 2 queen size beds, semi private living area with a full size sofa/television & may include a private balcony or patio
* $399 Gift Card to enjoy any or all of the 9 restaurants/eateries on Sight! ( Gift Card Balance does not expire and can also be redeemed in the future for day passes etc )
Expiration Date: May 31,2026
Winner will receive certificate and card in the mail
San Diego Sightseeing Cruise for 2 by City Cruises
$55
Starting bid
Value:$82-$106 based on season
1 voucher good for 2 people aboard a San Diego Sightseeing Cruise ( This voucher expires 11/30/2026 )
Give the strays a gift of compassion!
$50
Starting bid
Donation only , no item. Your donation will directly go to our spay& neuter fund to reduce the population of street dogs being cared for by rescuers in a humane manner.
All gift of compassion photos feature the face of a street dog our team has sterilized
No more than one bidder per item please.
If you do not see any more gift of compassion items here, please visit site below to give a one time donation.
Thank you so much!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/47f0a7a9-9fd5-4d2e-8997-55a438c5a3aa
All US bidders will receive a tax exempt receipt.
3-Night Getaway to Oregon, sleeps up to 2
$750
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE!!! 1 of 3
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, Oregon brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below. Examples include Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, Kathryn Riverfront Inn Seaside OR, Hotel Peppertree Bend, BW Premier Collection Bend OR ,Royal Sonesta Portland Downtown
Portland OR among many more!!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32890
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Various locations in Oregon.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Hotel may charge for optional amenities, such as parking.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be less availability on peak dates. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
3-Night Getaway to Oregon, sleeps up to 2
$750
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE!!! 2 of 3
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, Oregon brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below. Examples include Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, Kathryn Riverfront Inn Seaside OR, Hotel Peppertree Bend, BW Premier Collection Bend OR ,Royal Sonesta Portland Downtown
Portland OR among many more!!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32890
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Various locations in Oregon.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Hotel may charge for optional amenities, such as parking.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Travel Pledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to Travel Pledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be less availability on peak dates. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
3-Night Getaway to Oregon, sleeps up to 2
$750
Starting bid
3 AVAILABLE!!! 3 of 3
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, Oregon brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below. Examples include Cannon Beach Hotel Collection, Kathryn Riverfront Inn Seaside OR, Hotel Peppertree Bend, BW Premier Collection Bend OR ,Royal Sonesta Portland Downtown
Portland OR among many more!!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32890
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Various locations in Oregon.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Hotel may charge for optional amenities, such as parking.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Travel Pledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to Travel Pledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be less availability on peak dates. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Sweet Retreat near Sequoia National Park, 3 nights, sleeps 7
$450
Starting bid
Nestled in the foothills below the majestic Sierra Nevada, Visalia is the Gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and is a great home base as you explore the nearby Sequoia National Forest, Sequoia National Monument and public lands. Stay in this beautiful, contemporary-California style home in a neighborhood known for huge Visalia Oak and Sequoia Redwood trees. You will be 45 minutes from the entrance to Sequoia National Park, 1.5 hours from the beautiful Central California Coast, and 1.5 hours from all of the Paso Robles Wineries.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in Sweet Retreat
- Hot tub, firepit, and koi pond
- Access to miles of hiking in Sequoia National Forest
Featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club (twice!) for its lush backyard and outdoor living space, Sweet Retreat has a master bedroom with king bed and two bedrooms with queen beds as well as a futon in the living room. One bathroom has a tub and shower, and the second bath has shower only. Included is an updated kitchen with gas range, barstool seating for 2 plus separate dining room seating for 6. Living room has a flat screen TV and a fireplace-flame surrounded by glass beads.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Visalia, CA.
ABOUT THE HOME
This property has been featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club twice: one year for the lushly planted backyard and outdoor living space and another year for the unique use of hardscape and drought-tolerant plants to create the beautiful front yard landscape. The backyard features a hot tub, built-in fire pit, large waterfall and Koi pond with beautiful professionally done landscaping. The backyard is patio surrounded by landscaping, rather than a grassy lawn. The covered patio area has a functional outdoor kitchen and an outdoor dining table which seats 6. The remainder of the patio is covered with 2 large umbrellas, so that nearly the entire backyard is shaded. The large, hot tub has room for 6 adults. Follow the path through the front yard past the boulders, dry creek bed, and desert-scape landscape design. There is another patio space here as you make your way up to the covered porch, that leads to the front door. Elegant landscape lighting adds ambiance to the front and the back landscaping and living spaces.
The internet booster provides a strong signal throughout the entire property, including outside living spaces. The large driveway accommodates 3-4 vehicles.
There is a garden apartment on the other side of the garage from this house. The apartment has its own courtyard and shares only the driveway with this house. Sometimes, larger groups book both the house and the apartment if both are available.
ACTIVITIES NEARBY
Hiking
Your hiking adventure awaits in the great outdoors of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the surrounding Visalia area. Whether you're an experienced hiker looking for a challenge or a novice ready to start your hiking journey, there's plenty of opportunity for you. With miles of trails, beautiful lakes and views beyond compare, this is the place to be for outdoor activity.
Day trips
Enjoy a variety of day trips while staying with us! Visitors come from all over the world to see the giant sequoias at the Sequoia National Park. The Sierra Nevada mountain range offers beautifully-groomed ski slopes and numerous hiking trails. The Central California Coastline is widely thought of as the most beautiful part of the long California coastline. Or visit Paso Robles to see over 26,000 acres of vineyards, nearly 200 wineries, and more than 100 tasting rooms a short drive away.
Downtown
Not only is the Historical Downtown District full of unique shops and all sorts of restaurants, but Visalia boasts THREE 5 star elegant restaurants that are a destination for people from throughout Central California.
ABOUT ONYX PROPERTIES
Onyx Properties offers a variety of vacation and extended stay rentals in the Visalia, CA area. Lisa started the business 10 years ago with a studio apartment for travelers, and has grown the business to its current size of 26 rental options. Onyx Property's vacation rentals are top of class!
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Oct 1 - Apr 30. Subject to availability. Not valid Wed - Sun of Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years Eve and Day, Easter weekend or Presidents Day weekend. Extra charge for pre-approved pets. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
Sweetest Retreat Sequioa National Park, 2 nights, sleeps 12
$450
Starting bid
Nestled in the foothills below the majestic Sierra Nevada, Visalia is the Gateway to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and is a great home base as you explore the nearby Sequoia National Forest, Sequoia National Monument and public lands.
Featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club for its lush backyard and landscaping, this beautiful, contemporary-California style home in a neighborhood known for huge Visalia Oak and Sequoia Redwood trees.
You will be 45 minutes from the entrance to Sequoia National Park, 1.5 hours from the beautiful Central California Coast, and 1.5 hours from all of the Paso Robles Wineries.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in Sweetest Retreat (Home + Garden Apartment)
- Hot tub, firepit, and koi pond
- Access to miles of hiking in Sequoia National Forest
Sweetest Retreat includes a home with master bedroom with king bed and two bedrooms with queen beds and futon in the living room, as well as a garden villa with 2 queen beds.
The house has an updated kitchen with gas range, barstool seating for 2 plus separate dining room seating for 6. Living room has a flat screen TV and a fireplace-flame surrounded by glass beads.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Visalia, CA.
ABOUT SWEETEST RETREAT
This property has been featured on the Garden Tour by the Garden Club twice: one year for the lushly planted backyard and outdoor living space and another year for the unique use of hardscape and drought-tolerant plants to create the beautiful front yard landscape. The backyard features a hot tub, built-in fire pit, large waterfall and Koi pond with beautiful professionally done landscaping. The backyard is patio surrounded by landscaping, rather than a grassy lawn. The covered patio area has a functional outdoor kitchen and an outdoor dining table which seats 6. The remainder of the patio is covered with 2 large umbrellas, so that nearly the entire backyard is shaded. The large, hot tub has room for 6 adults. Follow the path through the front yard past the boulders, dry creek bed, and desert-scape landscape design. There is another patio space here as you make your way up to the covered porch, that leads to the front door. Elegant landscape lighting adds ambiance to the front and the back landscaping and living spaces.
The internet booster provides a strong signal throughout the entire property, including outside living spaces. The large driveway accommodates 4-5 vehicles.
The garden apartment on the other side of the garage from this house. The apartment has its own courtyard and shares only the driveway with this house. It has a door which opens onto the backyard of the house.
ACTIVITIES NEARBY
Hiking
Your hiking adventure awaits in the great outdoors of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the surrounding Visalia area. Whether you're an experienced hiker looking for a challenge or a novice ready to start your hiking journey, there's plenty of opportunity for you. With miles of trails, beautiful lakes and views beyond compare, this is the place to be for outdoor activity.
Day trips
Enjoy a variety of day trips while staying with us! Visitors come from all over the world to see the giant sequoias at the Sequoia National Park. The Sierra Nevada Mountain range offers beautifully groomed ski slopes and numerous hiking trails. The Central California Coastline is widely thought of as the most beautiful part of the long California coastline. Or visit Paso Robles to see over 26,000 acres of vineyards, nearly 200 wineries, and more than 100 tasting rooms a short drive away.
Downtown
Not only is the Historical Downtown District full of unique shops and all sorts of restaurants, but Visalia boasts THREE 5-star elegant restaurants that are a destination for people from throughout Central California.
ABOUT ONYX PROPERTIES
Onyx Properties offers a variety of vacation and extended stay rentals in the Visalia, CA area. Lisa started the business 10 years ago with a studio apartment for travelers and has grown the business to its current size of 26 rental options. Onyx Property's vacation rentals are top of class!
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Oct 1 - April 30. Subject to availability. Not valid Wed - Sun of Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years Eve and Day, Easter weekend or Presidents Day weekend. Extra charge for pre-approved pets. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
Southern California Stay & Play Golf on the lake for 2!
$450
Starting bid
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes:
- One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday)
- Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure
- Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers affordable luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse.
The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County.
The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
Golf stay and play for 2 golfers!
Stay and play on the Lake! This sporty package includes: accommodations, unlimited Golf for up to two guests at The Links at Lakehouse on day of arrival and departure, Cart Fees and use of driving range and practice areas.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Sun - Thu from Oct 1 - Apr 30. Subject to availability when you call to book. Only valid for stays Sunday - Thursday. . Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of purchase.
2-Night Golf Resort Getaway, including in Anacortes WA!
$450
Starting bid
Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below
- Destinations include WA, OR, Arizona, CA, Florida, Michigan, and more! Such as Swinomish Casino & Lodge Anacortes WA, Mt Hood Oregon Resort Welches OR, Hyatt Vacation at the Walk Escondido CA among many more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21022
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Variety of locations
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees not included. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Escape to your choice of 4-star golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US for 2
- Choose from 4-star resorts detailed in the link below. Choices include Mt Hood Oregon Resort, The Westin Desert Willow Villas Palm Desert, Westin Mission Hills Resort & Villas Rancho Mirage CA, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Catoosa OK, Hyatt Vacation Club at the Welk Escondido CA, among many others!!
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31095
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Variety of locations
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees not included. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Golf Resort Getaway! CA, Florida, Arizona, MI for 2!
$1,000
Starting bid
Valid at multiple locations
Escape to your choice of 3 and 4-star golf resorts in Florida, Arizona, and a variety of other destinations.
Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts detailed in the link below, examples include Hyatt Vacation Club at the Welk Escondido CA, The Westin Desert Willows Palm Desert CA, The Scottsdale Resort at Mccormick Ranch, among many more!
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, and California, with the most options in Arizona and Florida
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31104
Give the strays a gift of compassion!
$50
Starting bid
Donation only , no item. Your donation will directly go to our spay& neuter fund to reduce the population of street dogs being cared for by rescuers in a humane manner.
All gift of compassion photos feature the face of a street dog our team has sterilized
No more than one bidder per item please.
If you do not see any more gift of compassion items here, please visit site below to give a one time donation.
Thank you so much!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/47f0a7a9-9fd5-4d2e-8997-55a438c5a3aa
All US bidders will receive a tax exempt receipt.
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip, sleeps up to 2
$600
Starting bid
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas. Choices include Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Sahara ,Planet Hollywood, Wyndham Grand Desert & many more!
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Las Vegas, NV
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
The World's Largest Tiny House Resort! 3 nights, Lyons CO
$650
Starting bid
Get away for 3 nights to WeeCasa, the world's largest tiny house resort, located in Lyons, Colorado. With approximately 140-400 square feet of charm and character, each house utilizes the space in the simplest and most efficient way possible. When you're not in your tiny house, enjoy the natural beauty of a nearby river and the Rockies.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a tiny house designed for 2 people. Paid upgrades to a larger tiny house available.
- Taxes and resort fees
- Option to redeem at the Rapid City, SD, location instead of Lyons, CO
WeeCasa is a tiny house resort and operates the houses like hotel rooms. Each tiny house features a kitchenette, bedding, bathroom with shower, heating and AC, WiFi and more. Also, enjoy communal fire pits, grills, lawn games, and private river access.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
LOCATION
Lyons, CO, just north of Denver
TINY HOMES
The tiny home movement advocates freedom through simplicity. In contrast to the average American home (2,600 square feet), small houses (400 square feet or less) reduce your footprint and leave more time for doing the things you love. Tiny home enthusiasts are simplifying their lifestyles due to environmental concerns, financial strains, and the innate desire to live debt free. For most Americans, up to half of their income is dedicated to the roof over their heads. Instead of living paycheck to paycheck, the tiny home movement is suggesting an alternative lifestyle, achieved by living in smaller homes and owning less stuff!
NEARBY ACTIVITIES
- Nature trails
- Mountain biking
- Playgrounds
- Festivals
- Water sports
- Restaurants
- Breweries
- Skiing
- Horseback riding
- Art & culture
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid any day Oct 15 - May 15 and weeknights May 16 – Oct 14. Subject to availability. Not valid over holidays. Photos are representative but may not reflect your exact accommodations. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
3 Nights at the Montana Hill Guest Working Cattle Ranch, BC
$900
Starting bid
The Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a working cattle ranch that sits in the heart of cowboy country in the South Caribou region of British Columbia.
The Ranch is on expansive acreage, of over 500 acres, and is nestled in gentle hills loaded with pine trees. It also is surrounded by public lands with crystal clear lakes and beautiful scenic trails.
The fresh air, panoramic views, and quiet surroundings create an environment that will re-charge your batteries and relieve the stress of your busy life. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable vacation and experience.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a 1br cabin
- Private hot tub
- Ranch activities: axe throwing, cow milking, cheese making, group bonfires, hiking, mountain biking, archery, snow shoeing, cross county skiing
Each cabin comes with its own Vermont cast iron gas fireplace, en suite, and kitchenette.
Just imagine, after a hard day on the trail, coming “home” to enjoy a soothing soak in your own private hot tub, grilling up your dinner on your own barbecue then sitting back and enjoying an evening sunset and just staring up at a star filled sky from the comfy chairs on your own deck.
Sleeps up to 4
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
Location:
Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a five-hour drive from Vancouver, B.C., and just an hour and a half north of Kamloops. Don’t drive? Ask us about our special bus service from Vancouver.
Looking for privacy? Well, that’s what you’ll experience here when you want it. You don’t have to worry about noisy neighbors down the hall as you’ll be staying in one of only four cozy rustic log cabins nestled amongst the cottonwoods. Each cabin is tastefully decorated with antiques and western memorabilia and each has custom-built log canopy beds.
In the main ranch house, you can enjoy a game of billiards, read a book in front of the river rock fireplace decorated with trophy caribou, moose, cougar, and antlers. You can even take one of the many movies back to your cabin to enjoy.
What’s a ranch without horses? You won’t have that problem here. There’ll be a horse for you. Whether you are a new or experienced rider, there will be a horse that fits your level of experience.
All of the Montana Hill Guest Ranch horses are well-trained, ranch-geldings only, making them easier to handle and safer to ride. Never ridden a horse? Don’t let that stop you, owner Al will make sure you are shown the basics so your ride will be a pleasant and safe one. Have your own horse? Not a problem! Montana Hill is one of the few ranches where you can bring your horse.
Take a guided horseback ride, ATV ride, or snowmobile tour (in winter) to the Green Horn Creek Ghost Town or explore over 100 miles of trails.
Or, simply retire to your cabin, light a fire, pull up a comfy chair, open up a good book, relax and do nothing at all other than letting your stress and worries melt away!
With hundred’s of acres to explore, it’s perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, canoeing, or just a leisurely walk to slow down and enjoy nature.
Love wildflowers? There are over 25 different species of wildflowers natural to this area for you to see and photograph whether you are hiking, walking, or riding, there is an abundance of wildlife you may see as well.
If bird watching is your passion, there are many unique species such as sandhill cranes, pileated woodpeckers, and hummingbirds.
After your day out exploring the trails, you can play a game of horseshoes, billiards, or practice your axe throwing! Or, you can improve your accuracy in archery.
Ever roped a steer? Why not learn? Montana Hill Guest Ranch has a professional cowboy available to offer private or group roping lessons.
Milk a cow or make cheese? As a working ranch, there is a cow to be milked every day. Then learn how to make cheese from the cow you just milked!
Want to put your feet up? Why not pick a movie from our selection of over 1,500 DVD’s, pop some popcorn and then sit back in the privacy of your own cabin and watch a good movie.
A full gourmet breakfast is included each morning. You can cook your other meals in the privacy of your own cabin or visit one of the local restaurants in the area.
Or savor the flavors of a western grill night, where you’ll enjoy freshly baked bread, salad, baked potato and a homemade dessert. Your choice of chicken, pork ribs or BBQ cowboy cut (that means they are really thick and juicy) steaks. From farm to table. That means fresh (and organic) produce, grown in their own greenhouse or sourced from local farms in the area.
There’s also a boutique and souvenir shop with lots of specialty items that will add to the memory of your stay.
Montana Hill Guest Ranch is open year-round so you can explore, experience, and live the ranch life in any season. You may even get a chance to be here when calving is in full swing. Elaine says, “it’s an amazing experience”.
The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.
Valid Nov 1 - Apr 30; Sun - Thu Nights. Subject to availability. Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
