Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner 2025

Adult (Age 11+)
$20
Tickets for anyone 11 years of age or older. Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan. Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Youth (Ages 10 and Under)
$10
Tickets for anyone age 10 or younger. Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan. Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Add a donation for Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!