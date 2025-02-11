Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner 2025

Tickets for anyone 11 years of age or older.
Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan.
Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Tickets for anyone 11 years of age or older.
Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan.
Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Youth (Ages 10 and Under)
$10
Tickets for anyone age 10 or younger.
Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan.
Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Tickets for anyone age 10 or younger.
Tickets include a salad, spay-ghetti, bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage along with live music from Jack Mangan.
Desserts will be available by donation and the bar will be open.
Add a donation for Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!