Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League

Hosted by

Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League

About this event

Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner 2026

820 N Main St

Gunnison, CO 81230, Palisades Restaurant

General Admission- Adult
$20

One adult (over the age of 10) ticket includes salad, spayghetti, bread, and a soft drink, all enjoyed while listening to the music of Matthew Grant of Blue Mesa Music. The bar will be open and desserts will be available by donation.

General Admission- Youth
$15

One youth (for ages 10 and under) ticket includes salad, spayghetti, bread, and a soft drink, all enjoyed while listening to the music of Matthew Grant of Blue Mesa Music. The bar will be open and desserts will be available by donation.

Add a donation for Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!