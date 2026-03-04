Spay/Neuter/Vaccination/Microchip event

About this event
We will microchip your pet with a HomeAgain microchip
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, or e-collar
You will be responsible for providing accurate contact information and keeping the information current with HomeAgain after our clinic closes. If you move or remove your pet, please share the HomeAgain information with the new pet parent. You will want to share your HomeAgain # with your regular veterinary team to add to your pet's profile.
Due to outbreaks of Panleukopenia, Parvo, Distemper, and the legalities behind Rabies, we require that all pets either be up to date on vaccinations before their appointment or to have vaccinations done during their appointment. Send any vaccination records to [email protected].
Prices listed include tax
This cost includes tax.
We do not offer de-clawing of cats/dogs or dew claw removal for cats or dogs
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, microchipping, or e-collar
Due to outbreaks of Panleukopenia, Parvo, Distemper, and the legalities behind Rabies, we require that all pets either be up to date on vaccinations before their appointment or to have vaccinations done during their appointment. Send any vaccination records to [email protected].
Prices listed include tax
We will fit your cat/dog with an e-collar to prevent licking/chewing post-surgery. Licking promotes infection at the surgical site and may cause the incision to open.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, or microchipping
Due to outbreaks of Panleukopenia, Parvo, Distemper, and the legalities behind Rabies, we require that all pets either be up to date on vaccinations before their appointment or to have vaccinations done during their appointment. Send any vaccination records to [email protected].
Prices listed include tax
Your pet will only get the Rabies vaccination. There is a city ordinance that requires pets to have a Rabies Vaccine on file.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, or microchipping
This price includes tax.
DHPP for dogs and FVRCP for cats. Your dog or cat will only get the DHPP/ FVRCP vaccination. Keep in mind that ALL dogs and cats legally must be up to date on their Rabies vaccination and can be done during their appointment as well for $15.75 in addition
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, or microchipping
This price includes tax.
Rabies for either dogs or cats as well as DHPP (dogs) or FVRCP (cats). Your pet will get TWO vaccines.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, or microchipping
This price includes tax
Your pet will get either the DHPP(dog) or FVRCP(cat) only that will be their final 1 year vaccine after receiving the first vaccine at 25:40 within 3-6 weeks
Your pet has to have gotten the first vaccine within 3-6 weeks by 25:40 in order to receive this discounted charge
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, or microchipping
This charge will NOT be applied if the first booster was received by any outside source
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your dog will get the prescription calming medication, Trazodone, following their procedure
This cost does not include having services done such as a neuter, spay, e-collar, microchip, nail trim, calming medications, etc as those are an additional cost of their own
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your dog will get the prescription calming medication, Trazodone, following their procedure
This cost does not include having services done such as a neuter, spay, e-collar, microchip, nail trim, calming medications, etc as those are an additional cost of their own
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your dog will get the prescription calming medication, Trazodone, following their procedure
This cost does not include having services done such as a neuter, spay, e-collar, microchip, nail trim, calming medications, etc as those are an additional cost of their own
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the neuter procedure where both testicles that are present in the scrotum sac will be removed. This cost is not inclusive of the service to perform a cryptorchid or hernia repair which would be an additional cost of $31.50
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication
This cost does not include the services of a having any vaccines done, nail trim, microchip, vaccines, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, cryptorchid, etc.
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the neuter procedure where both testicles that are present in the scrotum sac will be removed as well as getting EITHER a Rabies OR DHPP vaccine only
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication
This cost only covers the cost of EITHER Rabies OR DHPP vaccine (not both). It also doesn't cover a nail trim, microchip, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, cryptorchid, etc.
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the neuter procedure where both testicles that are present in the scrotum sac will be removed as well as getting BOTH Rabies AND DHPP vaccines.
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication and both vaccines
This doesn't cover a nail trim, microchip, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, cryptorchid, etc.
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the spay procedure where all reproductive organs such as fallopian tubes, cervix and uterus will be surgically removed
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication
This doesn't cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, microchip, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, in heat, pregnant spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would either be an additional cost and incidental findings cost $31.50 extra
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the spay procedure where all reproductive organs such as fallopian tubes, cervix and uterus will be surgically removed as well as EITHER the Rabies OR DHPP vaccine only
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication and either the Rabies OR DHPP vaccine
This doesn't cover the cost of both Rabies and DHPP (just one or the other), nail trim, microchip, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, in heat, pregnant spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would either be an additional cost and incidental findings cost $31.50 extra
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your pet will get the spay procedure where all reproductive organs such as fallopian tubes, cervix and uterus will be surgically removed as well as BOTH the Rabies and DHPP vaccines
This cost includes the gas and injectable drugs used, intubation, monitoring, surgery, surgical instruments, recovery, a 24 hour injectable NSAID, and send home NSAID tablet medication and BOTH the Rabies AND DHPP vaccines
This doesn't cover the cost of a nail trim, microchip, e-collar, calming medication, or the $31.50 cost of incidental findings such as a hernia, in heat, pregnant spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would either be an additional cost and incidental findings cost $31.50 extra
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
This cost includes the service of performing ONE of the following services: Cryptorchid (retained testicle), hernia, in heat spay, pregnant spay to abort, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc.
If a pet is found to have more than one of these conditions, $31.50 must be paid for each condition that they are found to have
This cost does NOT include the services of a spay surgery, neuter surgery, any vaccines, microchipping, nail trim, calming medication, e-collar, antibiotics, etc as they all will be an additional separate charge each
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your cat will either get spayed or neutered depending on their sex.
This cost does NOT include the price of any vaccines, nail trim, e-collar, microchip, etc which would be an additional cost per service. This cost also doesn't include any incidental findings such as cryptorchidism, hernia repair, pregnant abort spay, in heat spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would be an additional $31.50 per condition they are found to have
This cost does include the gas and injectable drugs, a three day NSAID injection (Meloxicam) and or an opioid (Zorbium), the surgery itself, monitoring sedation/ anesthesia, surgical instruments used, and recovery
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your cat will either get spayed or neutered depending on their sex as well as get EITHER the Rabies or FVRCP vaccine, but not both
This cost does NOT include the price of a nail trim, e-collar, microchip, etc which would be an additional cost per service. This cost also doesn't include any incidental findings such as cryptorchidism, hernia repair, pregnant abort spay, in heat spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would be an additional $31.50 per condition they are found to have
This cost does include the gas and injectable drugs, a three-day NSAID injection (Meloxicam) and or an opioid (Zorbium), the surgery itself, monitoring sedation/ anesthesia, surgical instruments used, and recovery
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
Your cat will either get spayed or neutered depending on their sex as well as get BOTH Rabies and FVRCP vaccines
This cost does NOT include the price of a nail trim, e-collar, microchip, etc which would be an additional cost per service. This cost also doesn't include any incidental findings such as cryptorchidism, hernia repair, pregnant abort spay, in heat spay, hydro/muco/pyometra, etc which would be an additional $31.50 per condition they are found to have
This cost does include the gas and injectable drugs, a three day NSAID injection (Meloxicam) and or an opioid (Zorbium), the surgery itself, monitoring sedation/ anesthesia, surgical instruments used, and recovery
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
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