Spay/Neuter/Vaccination/Microchip event

We will microchip your pet with a HomeAgain microchip





This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, or e-collar





You will be responsible for providing accurate contact information and keeping the information current with HomeAgain after our clinic closes. If you move or remove your pet, please share the HomeAgain information with the new pet parent. You will want to share your HomeAgain # with your regular veterinary team to add to your pet's profile.





Due to outbreaks of Panleukopenia, Parvo, Distemper, and the legalities behind Rabies, we require that all pets either be up to date on vaccinations before their appointment or to have vaccinations done during their appointment. Send any vaccination records to [email protected].

Prices listed include tax