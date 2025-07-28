SPB's Inaugural Fore the Spit Classic

95 Shore Dr W

Mashpee, MA 02649, USA

General Admission
$250

Ticket includes a round of golf on the dunes course, coffee and muffins before tee off, and an award banquet following the round.

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes a round of golf on the dunes course, coffee and muffins before tee off, and an award banquet following the round.

Banquet Only Ticket
$100

Not a golfer? Join us for the banquet from 4-6pm!

Title Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Premiere recognition and exclusive branding opportunities throughout the event, spotlighting your commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Includes 3 foursomes.

Cart Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premiere recognition and branding on each golf cart, spotlighting your commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Includes 2 foursomes.

Gold Badge Sponsorship
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premiere recognition and exclusive branding opportunities throughout the event, spotlighting your commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Includes 2 foursomes.

Silver Badge Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premiere recognition and exclusive branding opportunities throughout the event, spotlighting your commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Includes 1 foursome.

Bronze Badge Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premiere recognition and exclusive branding opportunities throughout the event, spotlighting your commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Includes 2 golfer tickets.

Scorecard Sponsorship
$1,000

Have your name displayed on all participants' scorecards and mention in event materials. Includes 1 golfer ticket.

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Signage at tee off at a designated hole, and mention in event materials. 18 sponsorships available.

Mulligan Ticket
$10

Purchase the opportunity to replay a poor shot during the round without penalty.

Add a donation for Save Popponesset Bay

$

