St. Peter Claver Catholic School - Fall Legacy Gala

Your sponsorship will directly support one of our six classroom communities, each designed to nurture the unique needs of our students at different stages of their educational journey. This partnership will not only enhance our transition to a premier institution of academic excellence, it will also leave a lasting impact on the lives of our young learners. Finally, it also provides for various needs including uniforms, field trips and state of the art classroom materials.
For your generosity, You will receive:
- A Banner displayed on the school perimeter
- A custom brass plaque above your sponsored classroom door
- Dedicated hallway display
- Admission for 16 guests at 2 reserved Gala tables
- Recognition as a Classroom Sponsor throughout the evening
- Exclusive spotlight feature in the event program and presentation
- Thank-you letter from students in your sponsored classroom
- Classroom updates throughout the year so you can see the impact of your generosity
- Invitation to visit your classroom during the school year
- Invitations to all school events
- Access to the VIP Pre-Party for all table guests
Classroom Communities to Choose From:
- Kindergarten Cadets (K)
- Primary Explorers (Grades 1 & 2)
- Intermediate Innovators (Grades 3 & 4)
- Middle School Achievers (Grades 5 & 6)
- Junior Captains (Grades 7 & 8)
- Image-In-Action (Creative STREAM Arts & Phys Ed)
