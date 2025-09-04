St. Peter Claver Catholic School - Fall Legacy Gala

3319 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33629, USA

🗼 Eiffel Tower Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
  • Naming Rights: “Evening in Paris Legacy Gala – Presented by [Your Name/Company]
  • VIP “Eiffel Tower” Table for 10 with premier placement
  • Recognition in press releases, media coverage, and all event materials
  • Personalized thank-you video from St. Peter Claver Catholic School students, faculty & staff
  • Top-tier logo visibility through the academic year on school website, social media, Gala site, and presentations
  • Logo & name on 1,000+ printed invitations mailed to Greater Tampa Bay supporters
  • Presentation of a Special Sponsor Recognition Plaque during the Gala
  • Private luncheon & guided campus tour for sponsor + 8 guests
  • Exclusive access to the VIP Pre-Party
✨ City of Lights Legacy Sponsor
$10,000
  • Reserved Table for 8 with premium placement
  • High-visibility logo recognition on St. Peter Claver Catholic School website, social media, Gala site, and presentation materials
  • Personalized thank-you letter from our students
  • Presentation of a $15,000 Sponsor Recognition Plaque at the Gala
  • Private luncheon & curated campus tour for sponsor + 6 guests
  • Exclusive access to the VIP Pre-Party
💫 Louvre Legacy Sponsor
$7,000
  • Reserved Table for 8
  • Prominent logo visibility on St. Peter Claver Catholic School website, social media, Gala site, and presentation materials
  • Personalized thank-you letter from students
  • Private lunch & campus tour for sponsor + 6 guests
  • Exclusive access to the VIP Pre-Party
🕍 Notre Dame Circle Premium Table Package (8–Guests)
$5,000
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests in priority placement
  • Two complimentary VIP Pre-Party tickets per table
  • Half-page ad recognition in the Gala program
  • Logo/name featured on event signage & website
  • Recognition from the stage during the evening
  • Parisian keepsake for each guest
🏰 Versailles Experience Premium Table Package (8–Guests)
$2,500
  • Table for 8
  • Prominent logo visibility on St. Peter Claver Catholic School website, social media, Gala site, and presentation materials
  • Personalized thank-you letter from students
  • Exclusive access to the VIP Pre-Party
VIP Pre-Party Sponsor
$10,000
  • Logo featured at the VIP entrance and check-in table
  • Recognition in the event presentation slideshow and on social media
  • Spotlight feature in St. Peter Claver Catholic School newsletter
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Audio Visual Sponsor
$5,000

Custom Gobo light featuring your company logo

  • Recognition in event presentation slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Valet Parking Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo prominently displayed at the valet station
  • Recognition in event presentation slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Parisian Dining Experience Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo featured on all printed menu cards at guest tables
  • Recognition in event presentation slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Live Music Sponsor
$3,000
  • Recognition during live band performance
  • Recognition in event presentation slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Bar Sponsor
$5,000
  • Company recognition signage displayed at all bar stations
  • Recognition in event presentation slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Photo Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on all guest photos
  • Recognition in the event program and slideshow
  • Optional reserved table for 8
Sponsor a Teacher & Guest Ticket
$200
  • 2 Tickets (One for Teacher & Their Guest)
Sponsor a SPC Student Scholar
$100
  • Sponsored student will sit at your table as a 9th guest, and you will be recognized in the “Legacy Gala Sponsor” section of the program
  • Provide the opportunity for a student to attend the event
Sponsor a Classroom for the Year
$25,000

Your sponsorship will directly support one of our six classroom communities, each designed to nurture the unique needs of our students at different stages of their educational journey. This partnership will not only enhance our transition to a premier institution of academic excellence, it will also leave a lasting impact on the lives of our young learners. Finally, it also provides for various needs including uniforms, field trips and state of the art classroom materials.


For your generosity, You will receive:

  • A Banner displayed on the school perimeter
  • A custom brass plaque above your sponsored classroom door
  • Dedicated hallway display
  • Admission for 16 guests at 2 reserved Gala tables
  • Recognition as a Classroom Sponsor throughout the evening
  • Exclusive spotlight feature in the event program and presentation
  • Thank-you letter from students in your sponsored classroom
  • Classroom updates throughout the year so you can see the impact of your generosity
  • Invitation to visit your classroom during the school year
  • Invitations to all school events
  • Access to the VIP Pre-Party for all table guests


Classroom Communities to Choose From:

  • Kindergarten Cadets (K)
  • Primary Explorers (Grades 1 & 2)
  • Intermediate Innovators (Grades 3 & 4)
  • Middle School Achievers (Grades 5 & 6)
  • Junior Captains (Grades 7 & 8)
  • Image-In-Action (Creative STREAM Arts & Phys Ed)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing