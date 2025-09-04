St. Peter Claver Catholic School - Fall Legacy Gala

Your sponsorship will directly support one of our six classroom communities, each designed to nurture the unique needs of our students at different stages of their educational journey. This partnership will not only enhance our transition to a premier institution of academic excellence, it will also leave a lasting impact on the lives of our young learners. Finally, it also provides for various needs including uniforms, field trips and state of the art classroom materials.



For your generosity, You will receive:

A Banner displayed on the school perimeter

A custom brass plaque above your sponsored classroom door

Dedicated hallway display

Admission for 16 guests at 2 reserved Gala tables

Recognition as a Classroom Sponsor throughout the evening

Exclusive spotlight feature in the event program and presentation

Thank-you letter from students in your sponsored classroom

Classroom updates throughout the year so you can see the impact of your generosity

Invitation to visit your classroom during the school year

Invitations to all school events

Access to the VIP Pre-Party for all table guests





Classroom Communities to Choose From: