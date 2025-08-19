SPE Smoothie Day - September 12, 2025

$
12oz Smoothie with strawberries & banana
*Use this option for your student(s) order only. These smoothies will be delivered to your student. Use the option below to donate smoothies.
**Don’t forget to order smoothies for yourself or siblings—your student will bring them out to you at dismissal!
12oz Smoothie with mango, pineapple & non-fat yogurt.
Use this option to DONATE SMOOTHIES ONLY!
- All donated smoothies will be Jetty Punch.
- All donated smoothies will be distributed throughout SPE to students without a smoothie order.
- Any smoothies purchased from this option WILL NOT be delivered to your student(s).
NOTE:
*We cannot guarantee that every student will receive a smoothie. If your student wants a smoothie, we urge you to please purchase them a smoothie.
**We cannot guarantee placement of donated smoothies, however, we will do our best to place them in your students' homeroom(s) selected above.
***Any additional smoothies purchased through donation that exceeds the # of students at SPE will be considered a donation and carried to the next quarter Smoothie Day, no refunds will be issued.
