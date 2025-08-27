Speak 4 Me Foundation's shop

Offered by
About this shop
Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.
Features include:
- Available in bright, attractive colors.
- Double-wall insulation.
- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.
- Intended for cold beverage use only.
- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.
- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.
- Sweatproof.
Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.
Features include:
- Available in bright, attractive colors.
- Double-wall insulation.
- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.
- Intended for cold beverage use only.
- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.
- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.
- Sweatproof.
Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.
Features include:
- Available in bright, attractive colors.
- Double-wall insulation.
- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.
- Intended for cold beverage use only.
- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.
- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.
- Sweatproof.
Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.
Features include:
- Available in bright, attractive colors.
- Double-wall insulation.
- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.
- Intended for cold beverage use only.
- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.
- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.
- Sweatproof.
Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Carry your essentials while carrying a cause. Our durable, reusable tote bags are perfect for groceries, books, or everyday use. Featuring the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo, these bags are both practical and meaningful and every purchase helps us continue supporting families with special needs children.
✨ Details:
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.
✨ Details:
Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.
50 sheets of lined paper.
Leatherette cover.
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.
✨ Details:
Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.
50 sheets of lined paper.
Leatherette cover.
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.
✨ Details:
Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.
50 sheets of lined paper.
Leatherette cover.
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.
✨ Details:
Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.
50 sheets of lined paper.
Leatherette cover.
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
Write with purpose! Our custom Speak 4 Me pencils are perfect for school, work, or jotting down quick notes. Affordable, useful, and mission-driven, these pencils are a simple way to show support while spreading awareness.
✨ Details:
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.
📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days
🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)
Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!