Speak 4 Me Foundation

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Speak 4 Me Foundation

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Speak 4 Me Foundation's shop

RED 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
RED 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
RED 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler
$18

Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.


Features include:


- Available in bright, attractive colors.

- Double-wall insulation.

- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.

- Intended for cold beverage use only.

- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.

- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.

- Sweatproof.


Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

BLUE 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
BLUE 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
BLUE 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler
$18

Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.


Features include:


- Available in bright, attractive colors.

- Double-wall insulation.

- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.

- Intended for cold beverage use only.

- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.

- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.

- Sweatproof.


Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

CLEAR 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
CLEAR 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
CLEAR 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler
$18

Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.


Features include:


- Available in bright, attractive colors.

- Double-wall insulation.

- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.

- Intended for cold beverage use only.

- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.

- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.

- Sweatproof.


Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

GREEN 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
GREEN 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler item
GREEN 18 oz Double Wall Acrylic Tumbler
$18

Sip in style while supporting a cause that matters. Our durable, easy-to-clean tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature longer and refreshing, reliable, and reusable. Proceeds from each sale help the Speak 4 Me Foundation continue advocating, educating, and empowering families.


Features include:


- Available in bright, attractive colors.

- Double-wall insulation.

- Screw-on lid with removable drinking straw.

- Intended for cold beverage use only.

- 18 oz. capacity when filled to the rim.

- Approx. Item Size: 4" Diameter x 6.25" H.

- Sweatproof.


Please note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Tote item
Tote
$8.50

Carry your essentials while carrying a cause. Our durable, reusable tote bags are perfect for groceries, books, or everyday use. Featuring the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo, these bags are both practical and meaningful and every purchase helps us continue supporting families with special needs children.


✨ Details:

  • Sturdy, reusable design
  • Lightweight & easy to fold
  • Perfect for daily errands, school, or events
  • Branded with the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo
  • Approximate Item Size: 20"w x 13"h.
  • Sturdy elongated self handles that finish at 24" long.


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Orange - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen item
Orange - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen
$6.50

Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.


✨ Details:


Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.

50 sheets of lined paper.

Leatherette cover.


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.



Red - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen item
Red - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen
$6.50

Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.


✨ Details:


Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.

50 sheets of lined paper.

Leatherette cover.


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.



Grey - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen item
Grey - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen
$6.50

Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.


✨ Details:


Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.

50 sheets of lined paper.

Leatherette cover.


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.



White - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen item
White - Mini Notebook & Matching Pen
$6.50

Stay organized on the go with our mini pocket-sized notebooks, each paired with a matching pen. Perfect for jotting down quick notes, reminders, or reflections during busy days. Available in a variety of vibrant colors: white, red, orange, and gray and all feature the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo.


✨ Details:


Appro. Item Size: 3.5" W x 5.5" H.

50 sheets of lined paper.

Leatherette cover.


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.



Pencil
$1

Write with purpose! Our custom Speak 4 Me pencils are perfect for school, work, or jotting down quick notes. Affordable, useful, and mission-driven, these pencils are a simple way to show support while spreading awareness.


✨ Details:

  • One (1) Classic #2 pencil, smooth writing lead
  • Durable eraser for clean corrections
  • Branded with the Speak 4 Me Foundation logo
  • Great for students, teachers, or giveaways


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.


T- Shirt/Turquoise/Large item
T- Shirt/Turquoise/Large
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: Turquoise with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

T- Shirt/Turquoise/X-Large item
T- Shirt/Turquoise/X-Large
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: Turquoise with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

T- Shirt/Turquoise/Medium item
T- Shirt/Turquoise/Medium
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: Turquoise with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

T- Shirt/White/X-Large item
T- Shirt/White/X-Large
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: White with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

T- Shirt/White/Large item
T- Shirt/White/Large
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: White with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Pre Order White XXXL
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: White with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Pre Order Turquoise XXXL
$25

This soft, unisex-fit tee features the official Speak 4 Me Foundation logo and is perfect for everyday wear or showing your support at community events.

  • Available Sizes: S-XL
  • Color: White with full-color logo and QR code on sleeve
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Fit: Comfortable unisex sizing

📦 Processing Time: 1-2 business days

🚚 Free Shipping anywhere in the USA: (3–5 business days after processing)


Please Note: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Add a donation for Speak 4 Me Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!