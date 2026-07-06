100+ WAYS TO SAY "NO" TO HATE - SOAH'S 2026 SILENT AUCTION

Value $175





For up to 7 people. Enjoy a 2-hour jewelry party where you get to bring your jewelry box and evaluate your own jewelry (up to 25 pieces). This is a great opportunity if you have inherited jewelry or want to better understand your own collection.





The emphasis will be on vintage costume jewelry uncovering its age, country of origin and value. Discover new ways to wear these often forgotten pieces.





One hour will be spent evaluating jewelry and the second hour will be spent looking at and shopping from Jodye's private collection of thousands of vintage pieces.





This will take place at Jodye's house in Lewes at a date and time to be mutually set.





Jodye has been collecting antique and vintage costume jewelry for 35 years. She has owned her own vintage shop and sold in numerous antique shops and at the Historic Savage Mill. She currently has a store on Etsy, Vintage By Jodye





Donated by Jodye Russell