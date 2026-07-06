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Speak Out Against Hate

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Speak Out Against Hate

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100+ WAYS TO SAY "NO" TO HATE - SOAH'S 2026 SILENT AUCTION

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Pink Blossom Framed Hand Embellished Print
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Jan Kliger, Artist

6.5" x 8.25"


As a former textile designer, Jan enjoys collage, watercolor, markers - anything that makes color to do small art pieces.


Each piece starts with a print of Jan's original work that she then hand embellishes.


Donated by Jan Kliger

Birdhouse View Framed Embellished Print
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Jan Kliger, Artist

6.5" x 8.25"


As a former textile designer, Jan enjoys collage, watercolor, markers - anything that makes color to do small art pieces.


Each piece starts with a print of Jan's original work that she then hand embellishes.


Donated by Jan Kliger

Striped Collage Framed Hand Embellished Print
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Jan Kliger, Artist

6.5" x 8.25"


As a former textile designer, Jan enjoys collage, watercolor, markers - anything that makes color to do small art pieces.


Each piece starts with a print of Jan's original work that she then hand embellishes.


Donated by Jan Kliger

By the Stream Framed Hand Embellised Art
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Jan Kliger, Artist

6.5" x 8.25"


As a former textile designer, Jan enjoys collage, watercolor, markers - anything that makes color to do small art pieces.


Each piece starts with a print of Jan's original work that she then hand embellishes.


Donated by Jan Kliger

Paper Art Handmade Cards, Pack of 12
$25

Starting bid

Value $85


Robin Heit, Artist

4.25" x 5.5" each


Show your loved ones how much you appreciate them with these handmade cards, each individually designed, crafted and signed.


This pack includes 10 nautical-themed cards and 2 gnome cards. Blank inside


Donated by Robin Heit

Waterford Goblets
$1

Starting bid

Magic Bullet - Your Personal Kitchen Assistant
$15

Starting bid

Value $40


Includes:

250 watt motor base

stainless steel cross blade

tall cup with lip ring

two stay-fresh resealable lids

short cup with lip ring

party mug with to-go lid

user guide & recipe guide


This item is brand new and never opened, however there is some damage to a corner of the box which may be of concern if you are giving this for a gift.


Donated by Leslie Slan



Little Yogi's Private Yoga Party item
Little Yogi's Private Yoga Party
$50

Starting bid

Value $150


One-hour Little Yogis yoga class for up to 12 children, ages 3–5. The class theme will be customized based on the interests and preferences of the child and parent, making it a fun and memorable experience for everyone involved. Perfect for a birthday party.


Leslie Slan is a certified children's yoga instructor who earned her certification from Karma Kids Yoga in New York City. Her professional career was devoted to early childhood education, where she served as a teacher, director, and curriculum specialist. She has taught children's yoga at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, the YMCA of Delaware in Rehoboth Beach, and the Children's Beach House.


The class will be taught at the high bidder's location not to exceed  a 15-mile drive from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.


Donated by Leslie Slan

For Jewelry Makers: Pendants, Drops, Cabs and Beads
$300

Starting bid

Value $900


Contains:

6 Sterling silver pendants

7 assorted stone drops

5 cabochons

6 donut-shaped stones

15 different types of natural stone beads


Donated by Ginny Riegel

What's In Your Jewelry Box? A Vintage Jewelry Party for 7
$60

Starting bid

Value $175


For up to 7 people. Enjoy a 2-hour jewelry party where you get to bring your jewelry box and evaluate your own jewelry (up to 25 pieces). This is a great opportunity if you have inherited jewelry or want to better understand your own collection.


The emphasis will be on vintage costume jewelry uncovering its age, country of origin and value. Discover new ways to wear these often forgotten pieces.


One hour will be spent evaluating jewelry and the second hour will be spent looking at and shopping from Jodye's private collection of thousands of vintage pieces.


This will take place at Jodye's house in Lewes at a date and time to be mutually set.


Jodye has been collecting antique and vintage costume jewelry for 35 years. She has owned her own vintage shop and sold in numerous antique shops and at the Historic Savage Mill. She currently has a store on Etsy, Vintage By Jodye


Donated by Jodye Russell

truMedic Foot Massager
$1

Starting bid

Value $250


Features:

Customized massage

Heat therapy

Massage Shiatsu

Air Compression to relieve stress


Model IS-4000


Donated by Linsey Mcgrath

Alpine Ceramic Pedestal Birdbath with Antique Finish
$35

Starting bid

Value $110


25" tall x 16" wide, holds 0.79 gallons


Treat the birds to a luxurious bath in this classic bath with vibrant antiqued turquoise glaze.


Donated by Linsey McGrath

Beaded Purse
$1

Starting bid

1940's Artist Signed Lexington Stoneware Lidded Dish
$35

Starting bid

Value $100


Never used. Enjoy this quaint lidded dish with lighthouse motif by famed artist Mary Alice Hadley. Fill it with your favorite recipe; when you have finished it all, enjoy the message "The End" at the bottom of the bowl.


Donated by Linsey Mcgrath

Arcade Print
$1

Starting bid

American Flag with Letter from Major General Tammy Smith
$50

Starting bid

Value $150


Proudly wave this never flown American flag donated to SOAH by Major General (Retired) Tammy Smith. General Smith served for 35 years in the US Army and was one of the first officers to be openly gay in the military.


We are delighted that General Smith has written and framed a letter for the SOAH high bidder about what the flag means to her.


Includes:

3' x 5' poly flag

Valley Forge 6' white flagpole and bracket

Memorial ribbon


Donated by Tammy Smith

Astro the Circus Pup Framed Abstract Collage Art
$85

Starting bid

Value $250


Randee Exler, Artist


26" x 38"


Randee specialize in abstract and collage expressions that are bold, playful and rich with color and energy. She uses collected and hand-drawn papers, paints and inks to create whimsical compositions that spark curiosity.


Donated by Randee Exler


Personal Training with Linda Mazie item
Personal Training with Linda Mazie
$35

Starting bid

 $ Value: $100


1-hour session in your home or community fitness center (must be within a 15-mile radius of the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center).


Linda has been a personal trainer since 1990, specializing in active aging and focusing on strength, functional training, stretching, cardio, balance, and core strength. 


The recipient of this certificate will get an assessment emailed them prior to the session so Linda has a good understanding of their goals, injuries, etc. This will be reviewed in the beginning of the session.


Use by December 31, 2026


Donated by Linda Mazie, As We Age


[email protected]


Golf Pro Lesson
$25

Starting bid

$85 Value

Plane Flight Over Delmarva Peninsula item
Plane Flight Over Delmarva Peninsula
$250

Starting bid

Value $800


Enjoy a 90-minute personalized tour of the Delmarva Peninsula during your private flight with Michael Meath, an FAA certified pilot.


From Delaware Air Park just outside of Dover, we will fly down along the coast of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean to get a bird’s eye view of Prime Hook, Lewes, Cape Henlopen, Rehoboth and Bethany Beaches. At your option, we can then fly over your beach neighborhood for some aerial photos, or a bit west to get a long-range view of the Chesapeake Bay.


Tour will be scheduled in good weather, and can include up to two (2) passengers*


*To comply with weight and balance limitations of the aircraft, passenger weights will be requested and may impact the ability to bring more than one passenger.


Donated by Michael Meath

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