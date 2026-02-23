Speakeasy Bingo

About this event
Includes 6 bingo cards with 6 bingo rounds, a full interactive speakeasy experience, an FBI subplot game, and access to purchase themed cocktails
SAVE $20! Includes: Reserved seating, 7 bingo cards with 6 bingo rounds, Bootlegger's Drink Pass (1 specialty cocktail per round, served in sequence). Commemorative Bootlegger's Passport Card, at your table drink service.
6 Extra Cards - $12 on-site. Save $2
1 extra blackout bonus card - $7 on-Site. Save $2
Bootlegger's Drink Pass on its own. (Buy 5, get 1 free - 1 specialty cocktail per round, served in sequence). Commemorative Bootlegger's Passport Card
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!