Curtain Call Collective

Hosted by

Curtain Call Collective

About this event

Speakeasy Bingo

330 N Fir St

Medford, OR 97501, USA

General Admission
$25

Includes 6 bingo cards with 6 bingo rounds, a full interactive speakeasy experience, an FBI subplot game, and access to purchase themed cocktails

VIP - Bootlegger's Dream Pass
$55

SAVE $20! Includes: Reserved seating, 7 bingo cards with 6 bingo rounds, Bootlegger's Drink Pass (1 specialty cocktail per round, served in sequence). Commemorative Bootlegger's Passport Card, at your table drink service.

Extra 6-Round Card Pack
$10

6 Extra Cards - $12 on-site. Save $2

Blackout Bonus Card
$5

1 extra blackout bonus card - $7 on-Site. Save $2

Bootlegger's Drink Pass
$40

Bootlegger's Drink Pass on its own. (Buy 5, get 1 free - 1 specialty cocktail per round, served in sequence). Commemorative Bootlegger's Passport Card

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