Featured Speaker Hotel Contribution (50%)

The discounted group hotel rate is $330/night plus applicable taxes and fees (approximately $383/night total). To help offset a portion of these costs and simplify arrangements, we are requesting a 50% contribution toward the total nightly rate ($190/night). Please adjust the quantity to match the total number of nights reserved.





We deeply appreciate your support of the IMA Global Summit, the mission of the International MTSS Association, and the continued growth of MTSS expertise among educational leaders worldwide. Your presence and partnership are helping strengthen the field and expand the impact of this work globally.